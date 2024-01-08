Vidaa Muyarchi: Arun Vijay shares insights on Ajith Kumar starrer

Having previously collaborated with Magizh Thirumeni on two successful ventures, Arun Vijay's admiration for the director's craft is unwavering, further amplifying the anticipation for their upcoming collaboration, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. With a shared belief that Vidamuyarchi has the potential to be a game-changer for both the actor and director, the stage is set for another landmark film in Kollywood.

Magizh is known for directing well-received movies like Thadam and Meaghamann, which added to the anticipation. Adding fuel to the fans' excitement, Arun Vijay, who had a successful collaboration with Magizh in the movie Thadam, publicly voiced his confidence in the director's abilities. Arun assured fans that with a skilled director like Magizh at the helm and a superstar like Ajith leading the cast, the upcoming film is bound to be a massive success.

The actor said "As a director, I've worked with Ajith sir, and I know his capabilities. I feel this (Vidaa Muyarchi) is the right film to touch his boundaries". He further added "With Maghizh sir's magic and Ajith sir's presence, the film is sure to create magic on screen".

Check out the video below:

In the dynamic world of Kollywood, relationships between actors often reveal deep-rooted connections and mutual admiration. For Arun Vijay, his reverence for the iconic Thala Ajith Kumar is no secret, tracing back to the pivotal role Ajith played in his career resurgence with Yennai Arindhaal. Since that transformative moment, Arun Vijay has emerged as a staunch Ajith loyalist, celebrating the star's contributions to the industry.

Advertisement

As the spotlight now shifts to Ajith Kumar's much-anticipated film, Vidamuyarchi, helmed by the acclaimed director Magizh Thirumeni, Arun Vijay's enthusiasm is both evident and infectious.

Ever since Ajith's last movie Thunivu hit the screens last Pongal, his fans have been eagerly awaiting news about his next film. Initially, there were talks that Vignesh Shivan would be the director, sparking excitement among fans. However, those hopes were dashed when the project didn't materialise for reasons unknown. The mood shifted again when it was announced that the talented Magizh Thirumeni would take the director's chair for Ajith's upcoming film.

About Vidamuyarchi

Vidamuyarchi is being made by LYCA Productions, a big film company. Anirudh will make the music for the movie, so there will be great songs for sure. Nirav Shah will be the one taking the movie's pictures, making sure it looks amazing. Fans are excited because Ajith and Trisha are acting together again after nine years since Yennai Arindhaal. Arjun Sarja, who was in Mankatha with Ajith, is also in this movie. Regina Cassandra is another important actor in the film. But the movie's shooting got delayed because Ajith was travelling around the world.

With the promising cast and talented crew involved, coupled with the anticipation from fans and industry insiders alike, there's every reason to hope that Vidamuyarchi will be a resounding success, just as Arun Vijay had envisioned.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Vidaa Muyarchi: Check out Brand new update on Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Regina starrer