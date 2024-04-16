VIRAL PHOTO: Shalini Ajith makes rare appearance at Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding reception

For the people who grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil cinema since the late 90s, Shalini Ajith Kumar would undoubtedly be a special name. The Alaipaayuthey actress tends to avoid the limelight since her adieu from cinema but occasionally makes a stunning appearance every once and now.

Recently, many South celebrities were already flocking in to attend director Shankar’s daughter’s wedding reception, Shalini Ajith was also spotted attending the event. The former actress was seen in a picture together with her son, Aadvik posing along with her. In the same picture, we can also see her daughter Anoushka Kumar as well.

Shalini Ajith spotted attending Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding reception

Many more celebrities from the South were also spotted attending the wedding reception today. Earlier, pictures of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were also seen attending the event with their better halves. Moreover, several celebrities like Sivakarthikeyan, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh Ravichander, Nelson Dilipkumar, and many more were also spotted attending the event.

Though Ajith Kumar was not spotted at the event due to being embroiled in his professional works. Similarly, Thalapathy Vijay was also not spotted attending the reception due to being in Russia while his wife Sangeetha was snapped at the event. Earlier, many more celebrities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram, Suriya, Karthi, Mani Ratnam, and many more had also been spotted at the wedding yesterday. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Ajith Kumar’s Workfront

Ajith Kumar is currently in the shoot for his next film, Vidaa Muyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film which is said to be an action-thriller features an ensemble cast of actors including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The flick also makes it the fifth collaboration of Ajith and Trisha, after their previous films Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal. The film is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander with the film still pending to receive an official release date. Moreover, Ajith is already lined up to next work with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran for the film Good Bad Ugly. The film is still kept under wraps about it details Bobby Deol rumored to be part of it.

ALSO READ: After Kanguva, Bobby Deol approached for Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly? Find out