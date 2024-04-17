Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's all-time classic Mankatha to re-release in theaters; here's what we know

Thala Ajith Kumar is undeniably one of the greatest and finest actors currently working in the industry. The actor has always given his fans a thrilling experience on big screens. He continues as he gears up for his high-octane upcoming projects titled VidaaMuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly.

Meanwhile, in a recent update, Ajith Kumar's one of the most smashing flicks of 2011, Mankatha, is all set to re-release in theaters.

Ajith Kumar's Mankatha to re-release

On April 17 evening, renowned film analyst Sreedhar Pillai took to his social platform X and shared a glorious poster of Thala Ajith's Mankatha. He also shared the news that Mankatha will be re-released in theaters on May 1.

It is being said that the cult thriller film is re-releasing to honor Ajith's birthday, especially as the actor will turn 53 years old.

Soon after the post went viral many fans took to Sreedhar's comments section and shared their excitement for the re-release. One fan wrote, “Make A Way For Kingmaker Entry #Mankatha.” The other wrote, “Record breaking openings loading.”

More about Mankatha

Key actors in the film included Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav Reddy, and Jayaprakash. The flick was written and helmed by Venkat Prabhu.

Mankatha was produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri's Cloud Nine Movies, with music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It was released theatrically on August 31, 2011, and was a major hit at the box office.

Watch Mankatha official trailer

Ajith Kumar's upcoming films

The Viswasam actor has lined up Magizh Thirumeni's VidaaMuyarchi. The film promises to be a high-octane action flick that will captivate both critics and audiences. According to sources, VidaaMuyarchi's next program will begin soon.

VidaaMuyarchi stars Thala Ajith, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and others in prominent parts. Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions has funded the film, and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

Apart from VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith will also appear in a power-packed thriller titled Good Bad Ugly, helmed by director Adhik Ravichandran.

Naveen Yerneni has bankrolled the Project under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. According to reports, the makers are planning to shoot the flick soon. It has also been rumored that actor Bobby Deol has been approached for a crucial role in the film.

