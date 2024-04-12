Are makers of Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly planning to shoot in Hyderabad? Here's what we know

Thala Ajith Kumar is unquestionably one of the most acclaimed actors presently active in the entertainment field. He is currently busy with numerous projects lined up for release in the years 2024-2025.

In a recent development, Ajith is gearing up to kickstart the concluding phase of his highly anticipated action-thriller VidaaMuyarchi. Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the makers of his next venture titled Good Bad Ugly are planning to commence the first shoot schedule.

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly shoot to commence in Hyderabad: Report

As per reports, it is being said that the makers of Good Bad Ugly are planning to commence the first schedule at Ramoji Film Studio, Hyderabad. It is also expected that the first promo of the film may be shot here, along with the first schedule.

As per early speculations, Ajith's upcoming project is a high-level action thriller that will portray the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. However, no official confirmation related to the shoot schedule has been shared by the makers or their ensemble cast and crew as of now.

More about Ajith Kumar

Previously, there were numerous rumors circulating about the cancellation of Ajith's upcoming film VidaaMuyarchi for unknown reasons. However, Lyca Productions, the production company behind VidaaMuyarchi, took to social platform X to share three videos debunking the rumors and confirming that the project is still on track.

In the videos, we see that Ajith Kumar who loves to do risky stunts and executes them in a classy manner was involved in a car accident along with Bigg Boss fame Arav.

More about Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar is gearing up to perform in his 63rd film, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, with National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad helming the music. Abinandhan Ramanujam supervises cinematography, while Vijay Velukutty handles editing.

Naveen Mythri has funded the production through his company, Mythri Movie Makers. The action thriller is set to be released on the auspicious occasion of Pongal 2025.

Ajith Kumar's upcoming films

VidaaMuyarchi is Magizh Thirumeni's first collaboration with the Valimai actor, and it promises to be a high-octane action film that will thrill both reviewers and audiences. According to a report, VidaaMuyarchi's next schedule will begin soon. Aside from Thala Ajith, VidaaMuyarchi features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many others in important roles.

Sanjay Dutt has been invited to play a prominent role in the film, though the directors have not made an official statement about the historic collaboration. Lyca Productions has financed the project, and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

