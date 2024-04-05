Is Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaa Muyarchi dropped? Actor’s manager REACTS

Thala Ajith Kumar has been immersed in the shooting of Vidaa Muyarchi in Azerbaijan, a high-octane action film directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Starring Ajith alongside Trisha, Arjun, and Arav, the movie has been generating great buzz.

However, there were rumors that this project had been dropped, causing speculation among fans. In response to this, the Vidaa Muyarchi team and Ajith’s manager took decisive action, releasing footage of a dangerous car stunt performed by Ajith himself. This move aimed to debunk the false rumors and showcase the dedication and risk-taking involved in the film's production.

Ajith Kumar's manager, Suresh Chandra, addressed the incident. When rumors surfaced about the movie's cancellation, Suresh Chandra and the team released a video showcasing one of Ajith's risky stunts.

With this update, they aimed to assure fans that the movie was still on track and would be worth the wait, promising plenty of excitement. Suresh Chandra revealed that during a car stunt, the vehicle Ajith was driving slid off the road and plummeted 20 feet. Fortunately, both Ajith Kumar and Arav, known as Big Boss, emerged unharmed from the incident.

Three videos were released in total by LYCA, the production team of Vidaa Muyarchi. One video showed Ajith driving with Arav, where the car toppled but they were okay. The other two videos captured different angles of the car flipping over.

Thala Ajith and his craze for stunts

Ajith, also known as Thala, enjoys doing action scenes, especially ones involving bikes and cars. Whether it's in movies like Mankatha or Vivegam, he always gives his all to these thrilling moments. Even at 52, he's still passionate about it. Right now, he's busy with Vidaa Muyarchi, which is full of the action he loves.

About Vidaa Muyarchi

Ajith Kumar has been on a streak, collaborating on three consecutive films with H Vinoth, prior to which he teamed up for three back-to-back projects with Siva, who is currently working on Kanguva. Breaking the trend, Ajith allocated dates for Vignesh Sivan's project, which unfortunately got shelved for reasons unknown.

After that, Magizh Thirumeni, known for his successful films like Thadam and Kalaga Thalaivan, was chosen to direct Ajith's upcoming movie titled Vidaa Muyarchi. This action-packed film will feature extensive shooting in foreign locations. Ajith's reunion with Trisha after nine years adds to the excitement, along with Arjun Sarja, who previously worked with Ajith in Mankatha, joining the cast. Anirudh Ravichander's musical compositions and LYCA Group's production further elevate anticipation for this highly-awaited project.

