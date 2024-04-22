On May 1, Thala Ajith Kumar will celebrate his 53rd birthday, and his fans are planning various programs, including the re-release of the 2011 blockbuster Mankatha. Ajith plans to treat his fans with the first look of Vidaa Muyarchi on his birthday.

In addition to this, Adhik Ravichandran, the director of Ajith's next film after Vidaa Muyarchi, aims to give an update to Ajith’s fans on his project Good Bad Ugly.

Sreeleela likely to be a part of Good Bad Ugly

Also, there are rumors that talks are underway to cast the new South Indian sensation Sreeleela as the movie's heroine, although nothing is confirmed yet.

For Guntur Kaaram actress Sreeleela, starring in a Tamil film alongside Ajith Kumar would mark a significant milestone in her career.

However, it's been reported that Ajith Kumar is against the idea of releasing two promos on his birthday. Adhik Ravichandran wants to showcase Ajith in a never-before-seen avatar to build hype for his project.

Good Bad Ugly could be the biggest fanboy movie for an actor

Adhik Ravichandran, also a well-known Ajith fan director, aims to elevate Ajith Kumar's portrayal in a manner never before seen in cinema, similar to how Lokesh showcased Kamal Hassan. With Adhik's previous hit Mark Antony, the expectations for his collaboration with Ajith are sky-high.

Vidaa Muyarchi updates

Vidaa Muyarchi is Ajith's upcoming film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni who has done movies like Thadam before. The majority of scenes of this high-budgeted action movie are shot in Azerbaijan. Amidst the rumors that the film might get shelved, the makers of Vidaa Muyarchi released a video of the accident Ajith met with during the shoot.

Check out the video of Ajith’s accident

The first major update will be out as a promo on Ajith’s birthday and hopefully, we will have a release date for the movie. An official word is awaited.

