Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajith Kumar reaches polling station to cast his vote; WATCH

Ajith Kumar was spotted at the polling station as he reached to cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Have a look!

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Apr 19, 2024  |  10:05 AM IST |  821
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajith Kumar fulfills responsibility as he reaches to cast vote
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajith Kumar fulfills responsibility as he reaches to cast vote (PC: Ramesh Bala X)

On April 19 morning, renowned film analyst Ramesh Bala took to his social platform X and shared a video of Thala Ajith Kumar as he was on his way to cast a vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. In the video, Thala Ajith can be seen surrounded by police officials and media personnel. Ajith Kumar was seen in a white shirt and blue jeans along with cool shades that maintained his style completely. 

After entering the polling station Ajith Kumar was seen involved with a chit-chat with his known associates while standing in a queue. Later, Thala Ajith cast his vote as a responsible citizen and greeted the voting officials present there. The video is now getting heavily surfaced on social media platforms.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Ramesh Bala X
Advertisement

Latest Articles