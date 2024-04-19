Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajith Kumar reaches polling station to cast his vote; WATCH

On April 19 morning, renowned film analyst Ramesh Bala took to his social platform X and shared a video of Thala Ajith Kumar as he was on his way to cast a vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. In the video, Thala Ajith can be seen surrounded by police officials and media personnel. Ajith Kumar was seen in a white shirt and blue jeans along with cool shades that maintained his style completely.

After entering the polling station Ajith Kumar was seen involved with a chit-chat with his known associates while standing in a queue. Later, Thala Ajith cast his vote as a responsible citizen and greeted the voting officials present there. The video is now getting heavily surfaced on social media platforms.