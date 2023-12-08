EXCLUSIVE Vidaa Muyarchi: Check out Brand new update on Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Regina starrer

By Goutham S
Published on Dec 08, 2023
Ajith Kumar and Magizh Thirumeni of Thadam fame have been shooting for a while for their next movie called Vidaa Muyarchi from October onwards. Marking their debut collaboration, the shoot of the film had begun in Azerbaijan.

Now, sources close to the development of the film have exclusively confirmed that Ajith has shot a bit of his part in the first schedule while Trisha and Arjun Sarja are still shooting for the film. Actress Regina Cassandra will be joining the Azerbaijan schedule from tomorrow onwards.

Regina Cassandra to join Trisha and Arjun Sarja in Vidaa Muyarchi shoot from tomorrow

According to the sources, Regina Cassandra is expected to shoot for the film during her birthday on 13th December and also on Christmas this year. Though Regina is joining the shoot for now, Ajith is not part of this schedule and will only join the team in their next schedule.

Interestingly, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja are already shooting for the film in Azerbaijan now, and Regina will be joining them for the next part of the shoot.

According to sources, all the 3 actors are expected to play powerful roles in the film with strong characterization. Moreover, most of the filming will be a hazardous task as the filming only takes place outdoors under intense weather conditions, making the Azerbaijan shoot an intense one. 

More about Vidaa Muyarchi

Ajith Kumar's next cinematic venture post the H Vinoth film Thunivu is titled Vidaa Muyarchi, written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film features Anirudh Ravichander's musical compositions and Nirav Shah's cinematography.

Moreover, Ajith Kumar is sharing screen space with actress Trisha Krishnan for the fifth time, following their previous collaborations in Yennai Arindhaal, Mankatha, Ji, and Kireedam. The film also stars Regina Cassandra, Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, and many more in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt were recently photographed together in Dubai, igniting speculation among fans about a potential collaboration. While earlier rumors suggested that Sanjay Dutt might play a significant role in Vidaa Muyarchi, no official confirmation has been received from the film's production team.

Latest Articles