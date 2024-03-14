VIDEO: Rashmika Mandanna keeps it simple and classy in black pants, top look; gets clicked at Hyderabad airport

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor has always tried to prove her potential with many renowned movies based on different genres. The star is gearing up for her highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule featuring Allu Arjun.

Now, in a recent update, Rashmika was spotted at Hyderabad airport as she was on the way to catch a flight.

Rashmika Mandanna papped at Hyderabad airport

On March 14, Rashmika was seen walking towards the airport lounge along with her team. For the airport look, Mandanna chose an all-black attire along with a black mask on her face and spectacles that made her look elegant and charming. Later, while moving towards the boarding lounge Rashmika turned and smiled gently at her team who came to drop the actress for her next excursion.

According to speculations, the Dear Comrade star is on her way to Perth, Australia to attend a cultural festival. Many have also speculated that Rashmika is on her way to Vizag for the next schedule of her upcoming action-thriller. Meanwhile, there has been no update on her travel schedule yet.

Rashmika’s trip to Japan

Rashmika recently visited Japan and represented India at the renowned Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. At the airport, she was greeted warmly and given flowers by her devoted admirers, who had gathered to welcome and meet the actor. Later, Rashmika conveyed her thoughts on her tour, praising Japan and its people for their wonderful welcome. The actress tweeted, “Japan was a place I’ve dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!! Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It’s amazing!”

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

The Varisu actress is currently enjoying the success of her recent movie, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actress is all set to reprise her role with Pan-India heartthrob Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars acclaimed Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

Sukumar wrote and directed the film, which is scheduled to open in theatres on August 15. Rashmika has also signed on to appear in the film Kubera, which stars Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The film was directed by Sekhar Kammula.

ALSO READ: Lover OTT Release: Here's when and where to watch the Manikandan-Sri Gouri Priya starring romantic drama