Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur turn heads in their traditional look at The Family Star event: WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda starrer, The Family Star, is all set for its grand theatrical release on April 5. The film which also stars Mrunal Thakur is already being widely-anticipated and fans are now waiting to watch their on-screen chemistry on the big screen. In a recent update, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, and Dil Raju attended the press meet event hosted by team The Family Star.

Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur along with producer Dil Raju attends a Press meet

On April 1, the makers of Family Star hosted a special press meet event in Hotel Park Hyatt in Hyderabad which was graced by the lead stars along with renowned producer Dil Raju. Later, Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur were seen giving poses together for the paps as they made their way towards their seats.

For the event, Vijay opted for a traditional peach color kurta along with dhoti that made him look elegant while Mrunal donned a white ethnic suit filled with golden embroidery that adorably portrayed her charm. Team of The Family Star is currently promoting the film in full swing. The actors are all set for another huge promotional event at Narasimha Reddy Engineering College in Hyderabad on April 2.

More about The Family Star

The Family Star, directed by Parasuram Petla, stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film is Vijay's second collaboration with the filmmaker, following their previous success Geetha Govindam. Vijay portrays the role of a middle-class Indian man who is attempting to figure out his life.

Parasuram wrote the script, Gopi Sundar composed the soundtrack, and KU Mohanan operated the camera. The film was originally slated to be released around Sankranti this year, but due to a post-production delay, the producers chose a later release date. The comedy-drama will grace the theaters on April 5, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.

Watch The Family Star trailer

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

Vijay Deverakonda will next appear in the Goutam Tinnanuri-directed film VD12, which is tentatively titled. Vijay will allegedly play a spy in the film, which is being produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. According to the latest speculations, Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna are being considered for the part of the female lead alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the film. However, no formal announcement has been made regarding its cast, except for Vijay joining as a lead protagonist.

