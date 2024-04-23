VIRAL PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar clicked in candid moment as he cooks Biryani; enjoys eating with friends

Actor Ajith Kumar is arguably one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema and also one of the biggest icons in the Indian Film Industry. Over the years, Ajith has acted in several stellar films with diverse roles.

But as time has passed, Ajith has notably slowed down his work rate, focusing more on being a family man and enjoying his solo bike rides. The actor has maintained a fine balance between his professional and personal life, allocating considerable time to his hobbies such as bike riding and cooking.

Ajith cooks mouth-watering Biryani for his friends

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Although Ajith has always been a foodie, the actor has recently developed a keen interest in cooking. In a viral picture captured in Kerala, the actor can be seen preparing some delicious Biryani for his friends. While it is unknown as to what Ajith is doing in Kerala, he sure seems to be having a jolly time there.

This is also not the first time Ajith has been preparing Biryani for his friends. A few weeks to a month ago, Ajith was seen cooking Biryani on one of the night halts during his bike ride to Madhya Pradesh.

Ajith upcoming films

Talking about Ajith’s professional life, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi, written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

A majority of the portions of the film have already been completed in Azerbaijan with a few other actors. Vidaa Muyarchi also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arav, Arjun Das, Regina Cassandra, and others in key roles. Bankrolled by A. Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner, Anirudh Ravichander has been tasked with scoring the music for the film.

Advertisement

Apart from Vidaa Muyarchi, Ajith will also star in the film Good Bad Ugly, written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Mark Antony fame. The film promises to be an exciting action entertainer.

According to reports, Telugu actress Sreeleela is being considered to play a crucial role in the film but an official confirmation is awaited. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Y. Shankar, under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, Good Bad Ugly has Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad roped in to compose the music.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Sreeleela in talks to star as heroine in Good Bad Ugly, Vidaa Muyarchi; big update likely to be out on Ajith’s birthday