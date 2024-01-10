Vishnu Vishal-Jwala Gutta pose with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare; see pics from Udaipur wedding

Vishnu Vishal is undoubtedly one of the most prominent young faces in Tamil cinema. The actor has proved his mettle time and again with films like Ratsasan, Kaadan, and many more. He is also known to have an active social media presence, often giving fans a little sneak peek into his movies, life and travel.

The actor recently took to social media to share pictures from Aamir Khan, daughter Ira Khan’s wedding with Nupur Shikhare. Vishnu, along with his wife and badminton player Jwala Gutta had attended the wedding in Udaipur, and shared pictures with the newlyweds, as well as with Aamir Khan on their official X (formerly Twitter), with the caption: ‘God bless the newly weds’.

Check out the post shared by Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta below

Vishnu Vishal’s bond with Aamir Khan

In December 2023, Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu. The Ratsasan actor took to his social media to request for help, and even shared a selfie after he was rescued to assure fans of his safety, as well as to extend his gratitude to the safety workers.

However, what came as a surprise was that the selfie shared by Vishnu Vishal also featured Aamir Khan in it. Later, it was reported that Aamir Khan was staying with Vishnu Vishal after recently relocating to Chennai to be with his mother who was undergoing treatment in the city. It is understood that the duo developed a good bond in the time they spent together.

On the work front

Vishnu Vishal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Lal Salaam, which is helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film is touted to be a sports drama film, and also features Vikranth in the lead role. Additionally, the film also boasts an ensemble cast including Jeevitha, Vignesh, Livingston, KS Ravikumar and more in pivotal roles, while Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev will be playing extended cameos in the film.

Lal Salaam has been bankrolled by K Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions and the music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. Vishnu Rangasamy has cranked the camera for the film. It was also recently revealed that the film will hit the silver screens on February 9th.

As for Aamir Khan, he is currently working on a sports drama film, titled Sitaare Zameen Par, helmed by RS Prasanna. As per reports, Genelia Deshmukh plays a pivotal role in the film as well.

