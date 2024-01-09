Lal Salaam: Makers announce new release date for Vishnu Vishal-Vikranth's sports drama film

Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead role, is finally set to arrive in theaters on a new date after backing out from the Pongal releases early on.

The film, which has Superstar Rajinikanth in a cameo role, is now set to arrive in theaters on February 9th, 2024. The makers themselves announced this update with an official tweet on their X (formerly Twitter) handle, "Namma THER THIRUVIZHA'ku Alappara kelappa neram vandhachu (The time has come for our festival)! LAL SALAAM hits the big screen on February 9th 2024! Save the date!"

Lal Salaam postponed to new release date

The film was initially planned to hit the silver screens for Pongal this year. It was expected to clash with big releases like Captain Miller, starring Dhanush in the leading role, and Sivakarthikeyan for the film Ayalaan.

The makers of Lal Salaam even initially reaffirmed they would be releasing the film for Pongal but seem to have backed out after acquiring the distribution rights for the films overseas.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, Thambi Ramaiah, and many more in critical roles.

More about Lal Salaam

The film, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is said to be a sports drama film that has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leading roles. The film has Rajinikanth playing an extended cameo role in it as well.

Moreover, the film, marks Aishwarya's return to the director's chair after her previous films 3 (2011) starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, and Vai Raja Vai (2015) with Gautham Karthik. Along with Rajinikanth, cricket legend Kapil Dev is also playing a cameo role in the film.

The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman, while the camera has been cranked by Vishnu Rangasamy. Pravin Bhaskar acts as the editor of the film. This will be the first time Rajinikanth will be acting in his daughter's film, contrary to his collaboration with his younger daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, in the 2014 3D animated period film Kochadaiiyaan: The Legend.

