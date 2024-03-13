Vishwak Sen addresses negativity surrounding Gaami: ‘The more you try to pull me down…’

Vishwak Sen’s adventure saga Gaami was released in theatres on March 8 and opened to mostly positive reviews from the audience who were in awe of the breathtaking visuals and the compelling story.

Just days after the release, Gaami lead actor Vishwak Sen has come forward with a statement regarding the response to the movie.

His statement read, “Dear esteemed audience and fellow cinema enthusiasts. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each one of you for contributing to the tremendous success of Gaami, making it a blockbuster. However, I feel compelled to address a concerning issue that has come to my attention.”

Talking about the alleged propaganda surrounding Gaami, Vishwak elaborated that there have been persistent attacks to damage the film’s reputation on platforms like BookMyShow. According to the actor, numerous bots are unfairly rating the film a 1/10, resulting in a massive drop in ratings from 9/10 to 1/10.

Addressing the hate, Vishwak said, “How many ever times you try to pull me down, I am as dangerous as elastic and will only go up more. While I am unaware of the motives or individuals behind these actions, I wish to express my gratitude to those who have supported quality cinema during its release.”

He concluded by thanking the media, critics, and the audience. “Rest assured, appropriate legal measures will be pursued to address the matter,” Vishwak said, while finishing his statement.

More about Gaami

Gaami is a Telugu language film starring Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, Mohammed Samad, Harika, and others in important roles. The film has been written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita in his directorial debut and produced by Karthik Kult Creations.

Gaami follows the story of an Aghori, Shankar, who is banished from his Ashram due to his rare condition of not being able to feel human touch. Thus begins the journey of self-discovery for Shankar, who has to cross mountains, encounter lions, and more importantly, find out who he is.

Gaami is currently in theatres and is enjoying a decent run so far.

