Gaami OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Vishwak Sen starring survival thriller online

The Telugu industry's most awaited film Gaami starring Vishwak Sen and Chandini Chowdary in a lead role was one of the long-awaited projects that was released theatrically on March 8, 2024. The survival drama garnered immense praise and appreciation from cinema lovers for its storyline, background scores, performances, and most importantly its cinematography helmed by Vishwanath Reddy.

Now, in a recent update, Gaami is all set for its debut on the OTT platform and to mesmerize those who missed this spectacular visual treat on big screens.

Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami to premiere on ZEE5

Gaami will be available for streaming on the platform ZEE5 from April 12, 2024. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages respectively with English subtitles added to it. The streaming platform took to their social platform X and shared a short clip of the film which unveils the OTT release date of the survival thriller. The makers wrote, “Fasten your seatbelts! The journey into the intriguing world of Gaami continues on Zee5. #Gaami.”

More about Gaami

The plot revolves around Shankar, who has been removed from the Aghora clan because they believe he is a curse to them. Shankar has a rare medical disorder that causes him to turn pale, and bloodless, and have blackouts whenever a human touches him. Later, he embarks on a journey to the Himalayas in search of a remedy for his illness, encountering several hardships. The survival thriller had been shot via fundraising, a process in which a group of people contribute to the production costs rather than a production studio bankrolling a film. After numerous attempts, the project achieved its production value.

Advertisement

Apart from Vishwak Sen, Gaami features Chandini Chowdary, MG Abhinaya, Mohammed Samad, Harika Pedada, and some other performers in key parts. The film is directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, and it is produced by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni through Karthik Kult Creations and presented by UV Creations.

Watch Gaami official trailer

Vishwak Sen's upcoming films

The Falaknuma Das actor is currently gearing up for his next venture titled Gangs of Godavari helmed by Krishna Chaitanya. The film is touted to be a high-octane thriller that also features Neha Shetty, Anjali, Nassar, Madhunandan, and others playing pivotal roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya, Venkat Upputuri, and Gopichand Innamuri under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas in a collaborative venture. The action thriller is slated to be released in theaters on May 17, 2024.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills the beans on her adrenaline-pumping action scenes in Citadel: Honey Bunny