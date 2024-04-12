Did you know Vishwak Sen did not charge remuneration for Gaami? Here’s why

Vishwak Sen is currently busy with the OTT release of his movie Gaami, which released in theatres on March 8. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on Friday, April 12. During one of his media interactions for his film Gaami, the actor spoke about how he supported the making of the film.

Only recently, Vishwak Sen was asked about his support towards making such an ambitious project, spanning nearly 6 years in the making. In response, the actor clarified that the biggest support that he has given to Gaami is not taking any remuneration for his role in the film.

When he was asked if he was also a part of the crowdfunding process for Gaami, he replied, “Of course I was. Me not taking remuneration is also like giving funding, no?”

The actor further went on, “I was never a burden to the filmmaking process. I never asked for anything, I never asked for a vanity van.”

Gaami has been in the works for nearly 6 years, meaning that Vishwak Sen’s growth from a newbie actor to now a fairly well-established actor in the Telugu Film Industry has resulted in a few lifestyle changes as indicated by Vishwak at the event.

He explained, “Even though my lifestyle changed, when I returned to the sets of Gaami, I behaved exactly like how I was during the first day of shooting. I did not want to suddenly shock them and I did not want to make them think that I’ve become too big for my boots.”

The Gaami actor further reiterated, stating that he has been the same Vishwak Sen from the day the shoot started to the last day of the shoot nearly 6 months ago. “Once a pattern has been established for a film, there is no need to break that style,” Sen explained.

Everything you need to know about Gaami

Gaami is a Telugu language film, starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role. The film has been written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita. Gaami is one of the most ambitious projects to emerge from Telugu cinema, made on a tight budget.

The trailer of the film blew people’s minds away with its rich visual imagery. The film hit screens on March 8 in theatres and is scheduled for an OTT release on Friday.

