Nivetha Pethuraj breaks silence on allegations regarding 'money being lavishly spent' on her

Tamil industry's renowned actress Nivetha Pethuraj has worked in many remarkable films which include, including Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, Red featuring Ram Pothineni, and Das Ka Dhamki starring Vishwak Sen in the lead roles.

Now, in a recent update, Nivetha Pethuraj has given a strong reply to some undisclosed persons who have spread rumors about the actress having relations with politicians and about having a lavish home in Dubai.

Nivetha Pethuraj denies malicious rumors about her

On March 5, Nivetha took to the social platform X and penned a long note clarifying the baseless rumors that have surfaced related to her. Nivetha wrote, “Lately there has been false news circulating about money being lavishly spent on me. I kept quiet because I thought people who are speaking about this would have some humanity to verify the information they receive before mindlessly spoiling a girl’s life. My family and I have been under extreme stress for a few days. Please think before spreading such false news”.

The Boo actor further mentioned that she has been financially stable and independent since the age of 16 and her family resides in Dubai as they have been there for over 20 years. She later spoke on her career during which she clarified that she has 20 movies till today and has never asked any producer or hero to give her favors and opportunities for the films.

Nivetha further stated that none of the information about her is true, as her family rented the property in Dubai in 2002, and racing has always been her passion since 2013. However, she did not have any knowledge about racing games conducted in Chennai. Nivetha later emphasized that she wants to continue living the very simple life that she currently leads, both mentally and emotionally. She wrote, “I want to continue leading a dignified and peaceful life. Just like any other woman in your family would want.”

While concluding her statement, the Virata Parvam star said that she is not going to pursue this matter through legal channels. She requested that people first verify the information about her before tarnishing her reputation and her family's image. Nivetha also took the time to thank her fans and well-wishers who did not believe in such rumors and stood by her, upholding the actor's dignity and image.

More about Nivetha Pethuraj

Nivetha made her film debut with Nelson Venkatesan’s Oru Naal Koothu and went on to garner praise with films like Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam, Mental Madhilo, Tik Tik Tik, Chitralahari. The actress made her last appearance in the Hindi web series titled Kaala. The series was helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. Meanwhile, there is no further update available on Nivetha Pethuraj’s upcoming schedules.

