Vishwak Sen sports rugged look in Gangs of Godavari poster; announces new release date

Renowned Telugu actor Vishwak Sen's most-awaited action-thriller titled Gangs of Godavari is one of the long-term projects that has been in the production stage for many years. The film was initially planned to release on December 8, 2023, but to avoid clashes with some of the renowned films at that time makers postponed its scheduled release date.

Now, in a recent update, makers have finally unveiled a new release date for the upcoming power-packed thriller featuring Vishwak Sen in a never-before-seen avatar.

Gangs of Godavari slated to release in May

The HIT actor took to his social platform X and shared the news along with the poster featuring him in a rowdy avatar. He tweeted, “Get ready to witness the Most rugged and violent tale from the banks of Godavari! #GangsofGodavari to release on May 17th 2024, worldwide. Meet you in theatres this Summer.”

As per reports, it is said that Gangs of Godavari may face a clash with Prabhas starring sci-fi adventure titled Kalki 2898 AD helmed by Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin.

More about Gangs of Godavari

The film's first schedule began on May 28 to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former Andhra Pradesh Minister N.T. Rama Rao. Apart from Vishwak Sen, the film also stars Anjali, Neha Shetty, Nassar, P. Sai Kumar, Madhunandan, and others in pivotal roles. The music has been done by the legendary composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and Aditya Music has secured its audio rights.

The action-thriller has been bankrolled in a joint venture between Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya along with Venkat Upputuri and Gopichand Innamuri under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

More about Vishwas Sen

Vishwak Sen is currently basking in the success of his recently released mystical thriller titled Gaami, helmed by Vidyadhar Kagita. The survival thriller was shot via crowdfunding, a process in which a group of people pay the production costs rather than a production studio bankrolling a film. After numerous attempts, the mystery thriller achieved its production value.

Gaami also stars Chandini Chowdary, MG Abhinaya, Mohammed Samad, Harika Pedada, and several other performers in key parts. The film was released on March 8, 2024.

