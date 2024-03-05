Gaami: All you need to know about Vishwak Sen starrer; From censor board certification to plot, and more

Vishwak Sen's most-awaited film Gaami is all set to hit the theaters on March 8, 2024. The makers recently unveiled the trailer of their most ambitious project which has received immense love for focusing on the technical aspects along with a compelling storyline.

The film has been a remarkable achievement for its entire cast and crew, as it was made not with a huge budget but with a grand vision that has set director Vidyadhar Kagita on an unstoppable journey. In the latest development, the survival drama has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with an A rating.

Vidyadhar Kagita's Gaami gets an A certificate

On March 5, UV Creations, who are the official makers of Gaami, took to their X account and shared a Gaami poster in which A was mentioned in red color. The makers also wrote a caption that read, “Join the Adventures of an Aghora in his pursuit of his touch Book your tickets now for An experience of a lifetime #Gaami Grand release worldwide on March 8th”. The film has been written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita as his debut feature. Kagita has previously made numerous short films that have been visually cinematic treats with thought-provoking concepts.

More about Gaami and its vision

Gaami focuses on the story of Shankar, a wounded and secluded Aghora who is searching for the Maali leaves, which are said to be the cure for his uncommon ailment, touch starvation—the inability to feel any human touch. The survival-thriller has been shot with the help of crowdfunding, a technique where a group of people contributes to the production cost as opposed to the general norm of a production house bankrolling a film. After many attempts, the film reached its production value.

Later, UV Creations took command of Gaami as an official producer for the project. Apart from Vishwak Sen Gaami stars Chandini Chowdary, MG Abhinaya, Mohammed Samad, Harika Pedada, and many other actors in crucial roles. The trailer of the film was released on 29th February 2024 during the special trailer launch event.

Watch Gaami official trailer

Vishwak Sen’s upcoming films

The HIT actor will next appear in the Telugu action drama film Gangs of Godavari, previously titled VS11. The film will be directed by Krishna Chityana. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Sujanya are the producers, with Venkat Upputuri, Gopichand Innamuri, and Fortune Four Cinemas also involved.

Its cast includes Neha Shetty, Anjali, Nassar, and P. Sai Kumar in pivotal roles. The film's announcement was made on April 26, 2023, at a formal Pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the film's soundtrack and background scores.

