Makers of Vishwak Sen starrer Gangs of Godavari drop new single

Vishwak Sen is set to appear in a rugged role for the film Gangs of Godavari which is an action-drama scheduled to release on 17th May 2024. The film’s makers have dropped a brand new single from the film today which features Bigg Boss Season 17 fame Ayesha Khan in a special appearance.

The new song called Motha is musically composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja with Academy Award winner lyricist Chandrabose penning the lines for the song. The song is sung by MM Manasi who made it to the top of the charts last year with the song Ranjithame from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu.

Watch the new single from Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari

ALSO READ: Vishwak Sen addresses negativity surrounding Gaami: ‘The more you try to pull me down…’