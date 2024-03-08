pinkvilla
Gaami Movie Review

08 Mar 2024

Gaami Movie Review: Vishwak Sen’s journey of self-discovery scores big despite many flaws

Vishwak Sen’s much-hyped Gaami has finally hit the big screens. Read the exclusive review from Pinkvilla here.

by Pavaman Suraj

Updated on Mar 08, 2024   |  03:08 PM IST
Gaami Movie Review: Vishwak Sen’s journey of self-discovery scores big despite many flaws

Name: Gaami

Cast: Vishwak Sen

Rating: 3

Amidst a lot of hype and expectations, the Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami has finally hit the big screens. Owing to the brilliant trailer cut of the film, Gaami has generated quite the excitement among film buffs. With the film finally out, has Gaami managed to live up to the hype? Let’s find out in the review below.

Plot of Gaami

Gaami follows the story of Shankar, an Aghori with a rare physical condition of not being able to touch other human beings. Believing that his presence in the Ashram brings bad luck, the Aghoris decide to kick him out. Shankar then sets out on a journey to find the reason for his rare condition, who he is, and what his purpose is. Along with Shankar’s story, the film also attempts to tell two other stories parallelly in a hyperlink narration format.

What works in Gaami

Before getting into what works in Gaami in terms of its storytelling, it must be mentioned that Gaami is a treat to watch on the big screens. The visuals are absolutely breathtaking and jaw-dropping, to say the least. There are many shots in the film that make you go ‘WOW’.

Gaami does take time to kick things off but once it does, it is almost thoroughly engaging till the end. The film is slow-paced in terms of its narrative style but this rarely emerges as a problem. 

As mentioned above, for some reason, it takes some time for us to connect with the characters of the film. But once we’re connected with the central characters, we begin rooting for them. 

Gaami also has its fair share of twists and turns that are truly shocking, making for an exhilarating watch. Moreover, the climax of the film although cliched, does strike an emotional chord, making one go, “All is well that ends well”.

Another major aspect of Gaami that worked beautifully is the rousing background score from Naresh Kumaran. In fact, many scenes are elevated because of Naresh’s trance-like Shiva Thandavam music. Not to spoil anything, but there are a few goosebumps-inducing scenes in the movie that are elevated to another degree thanks to the background score.

Check out the film's trailer below:

What does not work in Gaami

Although Gaami is definitely an attempt worth making note of, it is not without its fair share of flaws. 

Take the initial portions of the film for example, they create a sort of intrigue but are never engaging enough for one to sit up and take notice. For the first 20-30 minutes or so, the film feels lifeless despite the stunning camera work by Vishwanath Reddy and the rousing background score by Naresh.

The constant switching between the stories also feels inorganic initially, and the use of the black screen to transition between shots feels overused throughout the film. 

However, the major problem in Gaami is its usage of non-linear screenplay. The choice itself worked extraordinarily well however, how the non-linear events are structured makes for a complex viewing. The intention of the filmmaker to constantly surprise the audience overpowers the intention of telling a powerful story. 

Performances in Gaami

Gaami has a mix of both stellar performances as well as some duds. Vishwak Sen as Shankar is effective in his role, capturing the pain and frustration of living with his rare physical condition. Chandini Chowdary is decent in her role, but the real knockout performance in the film is that of child artist Harika, who is utterly moving in her role.Tumbadd actor Mohammed Samad also puts forth a compelling performance. 

Not to pick out the bad apples but some of the performances in the initial portions of the movie are jarring and stick out as amateurish.1

Verdict of Gaami

Gaami is undoubtedly a commendable attempt from Telugu cinema. It is a unique film with many ambitious ideas, presented with conviction by director Vidhyadhar Kagita. The film is visually breathtaking and conceptually appealing. While the film does get its emotional writing right in the latter portions, the lack of depth in the initial portions and the convoluted screenplay stand out as flaws.

With that being said, Gaami is still an outrageous attempt that deserves to be witnessed for its sheer vision. While it sadly does not live up to its potential, it still offers many high moments throughout its runtime. 

If you’re looking for something unique to watch on the big screens this weekend, put Gaami at the top of your priority list.

