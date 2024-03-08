Gaami Twitter Review: Is Vishwak Sen’s survival-thriller a HIT or a MISS? Find out

Vishwak Sen's highly anticipated film Gaami has been finally released in the theaters on March 8. The film, which is touted to be a survival thriller, focuses on the journey of a man who is on a quest to find out the answers to his unidentified disease.

The film is helmed by Vidyadhar Kagita and the project has been bankrolled by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni under the banner of Karthik Kult Creations and presented by UV Creations. The first reviews by the audience and critics are now out

Many have praised Vishwak Sen and Chandini Chowdary for their praiseworthy performances. The netizens have also lauded the film for its technical aspects and said that it has created a benchmark for the upcoming ages and filmmakers. While many have praised director Vidyadhar's attempt to bring out such a good and high-engaging cinema on screen.

On the other hand, some have also pointed out the lack of a second-half portion that makes the narrative very slow and uninteresting and said that the screenplay could've been better and more engaging.

Check out reviews of Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami

Storyline of Gaami

The story revolves around Shankar who is forced out of the Aghora group, believing that he is a curse to them. Shankar suffers from an uncommon illness that causes him to become pale, bloodless, and have blackouts whenever a human touches him. He also has memories from the past that he doesn't recall much. He embarks on a voyage to the Himalayas in search of a cure for his ailment.

Watch Gaami official trailer

More about Vidyadhar Kagita’s Gaami

Gaami was shot via crowdfunding, a process in which a group of people pay the production costs rather than a production studio bankrolling a film. After numerous attempts, the picture achieved its production value. Later, UV Creations appointed Gaami as the project's official producer. Aside from Vishwak Sen , Gaami features Chandini Chowdary, MG Abhinaya, Mohammed Samad, Harika Pedada, and other performers in key parts.

Vishwak Sen’s upcoming films

The Das Ka Dhamki actor will next star in the Telugu action drama film Gangs of Godavari, which was earlier named VS11. The film will be directed by Krishna Chaitanya . The producers are Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Sujanya, with further involvement from Venkat Upputuri, Gopichand Innamuri, and Fortune Four Cinemas.

It stars Neha Shetty, Anjali, Nassar, and P. Sai Kumar in prominent roles. The film's announcement came on April 26, 2023, during a ceremonial Pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the film's soundtrack and background music tracks.

