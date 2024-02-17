Gaami teaser OUT: Vishwak Sen's Aghori avatar captures our attention

Vishwak Sen’s Gaami has been gaining momentum recently, with the release date of the film approaching ever so close. The makers have unveiled the teaser of the film, giving a glimpse into the characters of Gaami, which has only furthered the excitement regarding the project.

Check out the teaser of Gaami below:

From the teaser, it is clear that Gaami will involve multiple characters, each with their own story and path. The first impression after watching the teaser is that the production values are good and the shots look well-lit. This is a great sign that despite having a minimal budget, the makers have best utilized their resources.

What is so special about Gaami?

Vishwak Sen’s Gaami is a rare Telugu film that has been shot with the help of crowdfunding, a technique wherein the audience contributes to the production cost as opposed to the general norm of a production house bankrolling a film.

Further details about Gaami

Gaami stars Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary, MG Abhinaya, Mohammed Samad, Harika Pedada, and many other actors in important roles. The film has been written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita in his debut feature film. Although the film has been made through crowdfunding, Karthik Sabareesh has been credited as the producer of Gaami, maybe due to a majority stake in the project. UV Creations have come forward to present the film. The trailer of the film is scheduled to be released on 29th February 2024, whereas the film will be released on March 8th, 2024 in theatres.

Plot of Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami

According to a description under the teaser of Gaami, the plot of the film is as follows, ‘Gaami chronicles the adventurous journey of Shankar- a wounded, reluctant, and reclusive Aghora on his quest to find the cure for his very rare condition- ‘an inability to experience any human touch’. But this adventure for cure would be fulfilled, only when he can confront and conquer his destiny that becomes intertwined with two other characters.’

What do you think about the plot of Gaami? Has it piqued your interest to watch the film in theatres? Let us know in the comments below.

