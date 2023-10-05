When a controversial alleged celebrity affair led to a divorce

Nayanthara is currently basking in the success of her Hindi debut, Jawan, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film, helmed by Atlee, featured an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanjay Dutt, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanya Malhotra and many more. The fact that Jawan was Nayanthara’s first Hindi film in an illustrious career spanning over 20 years received its fair share of hype.

The actress debuted in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare, which featured Jayaram as the lead and was helmed by Sathyan Anthikad. A couple of years later, she made her Tamil film debut with the film Ayya, and made her Telugu debut a year later with the film Lakshmi. But, her journey over the years was not one without hurdles as well. Nayanthara was involved in a number of controversial relationships, one of which even led to a divorce.

Nayanthara and Simbu

Nayanthara and Simbu relationship was all over the news at that point of time. The duo were rumored to have started dating while working on the film Vallavan. However, the relationship lasted only a few months. Apparently, one of the major reasons behind the break-up was that within the few months of the relationship, intimate photos of the couple had leaked online. After the break-up, Nayanthara reportedly issued a statement saying that she would never pair up with Simbu for any film.

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva

Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva are said to have got into a relationship in 2009, while working on the film Villu. In fact, by June that year, there were rumors that the two would tie the knot as well, although neither of them had confirmed or denied the rumors. In fact, the Ghajini actress had tattooed his name on her wrist, which she has now changed post their break-up. In September that year, the ABCD actor was quoted saying to Times of India: “As far as Nayanthara is concerned, she is special. Yes I am in love with Nayanthara and we will be getting married soon. It’s a personal decision and I don’t like to talk about it to the media. Basically I’m not comfortable opening my heart out to the media.”

Many a times, Prabhu Deva publicly showcased his love for the actress, despite being married to Latha at that point of time. The controversy blew up when Latha did not agree for a divorce, and even filed a suit in the Family Court alleging that the actor-director was in a relationship with another actress, and ignored his family. After a series of controversies, Prabhu Deva and Latha finally settled for divorce. In the meantime, Nayanthara had drastically reduced the number of films she did. Eventually, Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara broke up in 2011, one of the major reasons being Prabhu Deva backed out every single time Nayanthara proposed for marriage.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan met in the sets of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was helmed by the latter. The duo were said to be in a relationship since then, and officially tied the knot in 2022. In October 2022, the couple became parents to twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, via surrogacy.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the cutest couples online, often sharing pictures with each other, and their twin sons.

