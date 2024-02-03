Yatra 2 Trailer OUT: Mammootty, Jiiva starrer promises an engaging emotional drama set against a political backdrop

Mammootty and Jiiva’s upcoming film, Yatra 2, is undeniably one of the most highly anticipated Telugu films to come out in February. It was announced a while ago by the makers that the film will hit the silver screens on February 8th, Thursday.

The film is the sequel to the 2019 film Yatra, which had Mammootty in the lead and was helmed by Mahi V Raghav. With just days remaining for the film’s release, the makers of the film are busy with its last-minute promotions. In the latest update, the makers of the film have finally released the highly anticipated trailer of the biographical political drama.

Check out the trailer below:

More about the trailer

The 2 minute and 46 second trailer gives a rudimentary idea of what Yatra 2 will be about. The film follows the story of the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his political journey.

The film also has Mammootty reprising the role of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, or YSR as he is popularly called, as the Chief Minister of AP. Additionally, the trailer shows how Jiiva’s character is lured into politics and the difficulties he has to face from the opposition parties, who even attempt to discourage him from entering the field of politics.

However, the trailer also hinted that this movie isn't your typical political biopic. It's more of a heartfelt drama, delving into the deep emotions and psyche of Jiiva's character. The emotional aspects take center stage in this film.

More about Yatra 2

As mentioned earlier, Yatra 2 portrays the story of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's entry and journey into politics. In a recent interview, Jiiva revealed that he initially had reservations about acting in the film due to its political nature. However, the Gypsy actor mentioned that when he heard the script, he was blown away and wanted to be a part of it. The actor also recalled that Mammootty gave him advice, saying that they were just actors who were portraying a character.

Cast and crew of Yatra 2

Apart from Mammootty and Jiiva, the film also features Ketaki Narayanan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suzanne Bernert, and many more in prominent roles. The film, which is helmed by Mahi V Raghav, has been bankrolled by V Celluloid in collaboration with Three Autumn Leaves. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film, while R Madhie cranked the film’s camera. Shravan Katikaneni has been roped in as the film’s editor as well.

