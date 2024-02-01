Jiiva opens up about Yatra 2 with Mammootty; says it is an emotional story, not a political one

Jiiva’s upcoming film with Mammootty, titled Yatra 2, helmed by Mahi V Raghav, is without a doubt one of the most anticipated Telugu films to come out in February. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film Yatra, and follows the journey of the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Recently, the film’s teaser was released, which portrayed the Gypsy actor in the role of Jagan Mohan Reddy, with Mammootty reprising his role as YSR. In the latest update, in an interview with India Today, Jiiva has revealed that Yatra 2 is not a political film, rather an emotional one.

Jiiva reveals Yatra 2 has been underplayed

Talking in the interview, Jiiva revealed that the character of Jagan Mohan Reddy in Yatra 2 has been underplayed on purpose. He said that usually, biopics tend to portray people who have passed away as demi-gods. But in the case of Yatra 2, it is dealing with an active Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Hence they decided to underplay. He also added that the story revolves around how he comes to power after the passing of his father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and is hence a more emotional story, rather than a political one.

The ‘83 actor also mentioned in the interview that although he was initially reluctant to play the character as he was afraid of the political nature, as well as the fact that he is not familiar with the language. However, once he heard the script, he was blown away. Jiiva said that he had even asked Mammootty if he faced any problems after starring in the 2019 film. The veteran actor replied that he faced no problems, and that they are just actors. Mammootty further said that just because they act in a film about them, does not mean that they support their political party, and that for an actor, the world is the stage.

More about Yatra 2

Apart from Jiiva and Mammootty, Yatra 2 also features Ketaki Narayan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suzanne Bernert and more in prominent roles. As mentioned earlier, the film is helmed by Mahi V Raghav, and is all set to release on February 8th.

Yatra 2 has been bankrolled by V Celluloid in collaboration with Three Autumn Leaves, and the music for the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. R. Madhi cranked the camera for the film and Shravan Katikaneni took care of the editing.

