Will BLACKPINK's Jennie perform at 2024 KCON Europe? Rumored lineup includes Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ and more

BLACKPINK's Jennie is rumored to headline the 2024 KCON Europe, sharing the stage with K-pop luminaries such as Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ, IVE, and more. If the latest reports are to believe the event promises an unforgettable showcase of talent, elevating anticipation among global K-pop enthusiasts as it unfolds in Greenwich, London.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie rumored to perform at 2024 KCON Europe

If recent rumors hold true, BLACKPINK's Jennie is poised to headline the 2024 KCON Europe stage in London, sharing the spotlight with K-pop icons like Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ, IVE, and more.

Concurrently, Jennie captivates audiences on the variety show Apartment 404, showcasing her versatility alongside esteemed co-stars like Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Cha Tae Hyun, Yang Se Chan, and Lee Jung Ha. This venture marks her inaugural solo project, highlighting her expanding repertoire beyond music.

Furthermore, in December 2023, Jennie ventured into entrepreneurship, launching her label, Odd Atelier, signaling a new chapter in her career. As anticipation mounts for both her solo endeavors and the KCON Europe spectacle, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Jennie's continued evolution as an artist and entrepreneur.

Here’s the complete list of rumored lineup for 2024 KCON Europe

As rumors persist since February 5, the 2024 KCON Europe is poised to captivate K-pop enthusiasts in Greenwich, London, scheduled for September 7th and 8th, 2024. The leaked screenshot has sparked immense excitement among K-pop enthusiasts, unveiling a stellar lineup for the 2024 KCON Europe. On September 7th, the stage is set to showcase talents like IVE, LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ, RIIZE, and the mesmerizing presence of MAMAMOO's Moonbyul. As anticipation builds for this star-studded night, fans can expect a diverse range of performances, each artist bringing their unique flair to the European stage.

The crescendo of excitement reaches its peak on September 8th, featuring an extraordinary lineup that includes ZEROBASEONE, the charismatic BLACKPINK's Jennie, the dynamic Stray Kids, the rising stars NMIXX, the vibrant NiziU, and more. This promises an unforgettable day filled with a kaleidoscope of musical genres, breathtaking performances, and a celebration of K-pop culture that will resonate with fans in London and beyond.

The prospect of witnessing these global K-pop sensations on a European stage has fans eagerly counting down, poised for an unforgettable experience filled with electrifying performances and cherished moments. Stay tuned for updates, as the KCON Europe spectacle promises to bring the magic of K-pop to new heights in the heart of London.

