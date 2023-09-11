Stray Kids named Asia Ambassador for fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger

Stray Kids joined American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger as their Asian Ambassador for its upcoming campaign. The 5-STAR singers took to social media to announce that they would now be a part of the brand's family. Read below to learn more about the group and the campaign.

Stray Kids named Asia Ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger

Known for their astonishing musical abilities and dancing skills, the K-pop group has made their name worldwide. Their great fashion style and amazing visuals have landed them a collaboration with one of the biggest global brands Tommy Hilfiger. On September 11, the group took to social media to announce that they were selected as the Asia Ambassadors for the fashion brand. They will represent the brand's Fall 2023 campaign Always Together. All the eight members Bangchan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Felix, Changbin, Han, Seungmin, and I.N. have been showing their visuals through different sections of the brand. They described the group as an 8-piece group who will stick to each giving all their support and said that they described the way modern families define in ways beyond traditions.

Stray Kids Achievements

Previously, Stray Kids joined BTS to make history with their milestone on the Billboard charts. Stray Kids is the second K-pop artist in history to chart in the top 100 of the Billboard 200. The album was released in June 2023, and it quickly debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 rankings. The album has remained in the top half of the charts for 12 weeks after its release.

Stray Kids' recent activities

The Thunderous singers are currently on their Japan tour and have covered over six shows in three cities. Starting from Fukuoka on August 16 and 17, the group commenced its 5-STAR DOME TOUR 2023. They also performed in the cities of Nagoya on September 2, 3, and Osaka on September 9, 10. Moving forward the Tokyo fans will soon witness their amazing performances on October 28, 29. Before their last show in Japan, Stray Kids will be holding a concert at the KSPO dome on September 30 and October 1.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Stray Kids follows Taylor Swift and Travis Scott in scoring best-selling US albums in 2023; fans celebrate