Stray Kids joins BTS to reign on Billboard 200 chart's Top 100 for 12 weeks straight

Stray Kids, a K-pop boy group under JYP Entertainment, is creating history on the Billboard charts for 12 weeks straight. The group has achieved its first title of remaining the longest in the Top 100 of Billboard 200 charts. The group's latest release, ★★★★★ (5-STAR) gave Stray Kids the first title of being the longest charting album for 12 consecutive weeks. They are the only K-pop group after BTS to achieve this milestone.

Stray Kids’ ★★★★★ (5-STAR) spends 12 weeks on the Billboard 200

Stray Kids is the second K-pop artist to create history by being in the top 100 of the Billboard 200 charts. The group released the album in June 2023 and soon after, it debuted at #1 on Billboard 200 charts. The album has continued to remain in the top half every week since then. ★★★★★ (5-STAR) also continues to rank at high spots in other Billboard charts. The album remained steady at #5 on the World Albums chart, #15 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and #16 on the Top Album Sales chart for this week's ending. Stray Kids is placed at #65 on the Artist 100 chart. They have been here on this chart for 32 weeks straight.

Stray Kids' recent activities

After releasing ★★★★★ (5-STAR) in June 2023, the K-pop group held their third fan meeting called Pilot: For 5-Star at KSPO Dome on July 1-2. Stray Kids is currently on their all-dome concert tour called the 5-Star Dome Tour across South Korea and Japan till October. The group also headlined the Lollapalooza music festival in Paris in July. Stray Kids will be releasing their Japanese language EP Social Path/Super Bowl on September 6. The track Social Path will feature Lisa who is a Japanese singer-songwriter. Hyunjin of Stray Kids recently teamed up with Troye Sivan and PinkPantheress to release a remix for Rush.

