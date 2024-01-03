Marry My Husband enjoys slight rise in viewership for 2nd episode; Love Song For Illusion enters ratings race

The beginning of 2024 marked the arrival of a couple of new K-dramas. Let’s see which new and ongoing K-dramas are leading in the race of viewership ratings, as per Nielsen Korea.

Firstly, Marry My Husband, starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo, premiered on 1 January with a solid nationwide viewership (5.2 percent). The show has continued to maintain its ratings as the second episode garnered 5.9 percent, witnessing a slight increase.

Next on the list is the historical drama Love Song for Illusion that kick-started on 2 January, with an average viewership rating of 4.3 percent.

Meanwhile, Tell Me That You Love Me is currently at episode 12 and has amassed 1.5 percent ratings (similar to its previous episode’s viewership).

Another new drama, Between Him and Her, premiered recently on 26 December 2023. On January 2, the show aired its second episode with a rating of 0.4 percent.

More about Marry My Husband and Love Song for Illusion

Marry My Husband tells the story of a terminally ill woman Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) who has a miserable married life and, in addition, she finds out about her husband’s illicit affair with her best friend (Song Ha Yoon). Following this incident, Kand Ji Won is murdered by her spouse (Lee Yi Kyung). In this fantasy drama, Kang Ji Won gets a chance to change her destiny by going back in time and taking sweet revenge with the help of Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo).

Advertisement

On the other hand, Love Song for Illusion is a historical fantasy drama that features Park Ji Hoon and Hong Ye Ji as titular characters. Adapted from a popular webtoon, the show follows the story of a crown prince with split personalities and an assassin girl with a dark past.

More about Tell Me That You Love Me and Between Him and Her

Tell Me That You Love Me is a melodrama that unfolds the romance between two polar opposite characters. It features actor Jung Woo Sung as a deaf artist, who is immersed in his own world and only communicates through his art. Actress Shin Hyun Been plays an aspiring actress who likes to express her emotions through words.

Meanwhile, TVING series titled Between Him and Her stars Super Junior’s Donghae and actress Lee Seol. It is a contemporary drama that captures the realistic side of falling in love. It’s about two college sweethearts who find themselves drifting apart as life’s monotony hits them hard. The two individuals try to navigate their dreams, careers, and everything in between.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Min Young, Na In Woo starrer Marry My Husband premieres; kicks off 2024 with strong ratings