Marry My Husband enjoys slight rise in viewership for 2nd episode; Love Song For Illusion enters ratings race
Marry My Husband and Love Song For Illusion closely compete in the race of viewership ratings. Read on to find out which other dramas are currently trending in South Korea!
The beginning of 2024 marked the arrival of a couple of new K-dramas. Let’s see which new and ongoing K-dramas are leading in the race of viewership ratings, as per Nielsen Korea.
Firstly, Marry My Husband, starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo, premiered on 1 January with a solid nationwide viewership (5.2 percent). The show has continued to maintain its ratings as the second episode garnered 5.9 percent, witnessing a slight increase.
Next on the list is the historical drama Love Song for Illusion that kick-started on 2 January, with an average viewership rating of 4.3 percent.
Meanwhile, Tell Me That You Love Me is currently at episode 12 and has amassed 1.5 percent ratings (similar to its previous episode’s viewership).
Another new drama, Between Him and Her, premiered recently on 26 December 2023. On January 2, the show aired its second episode with a rating of 0.4 percent.
More about Marry My Husband and Love Song for Illusion
Marry My Husband tells the story of a terminally ill woman Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) who has a miserable married life and, in addition, she finds out about her husband’s illicit affair with her best friend (Song Ha Yoon). Following this incident, Kand Ji Won is murdered by her spouse (Lee Yi Kyung). In this fantasy drama, Kang Ji Won gets a chance to change her destiny by going back in time and taking sweet revenge with the help of Yoo Ji Hyuk (Na In Woo).
On the other hand, Love Song for Illusion is a historical fantasy drama that features Park Ji Hoon and Hong Ye Ji as titular characters. Adapted from a popular webtoon, the show follows the story of a crown prince with split personalities and an assassin girl with a dark past.
More about Tell Me That You Love Me and Between Him and Her
Tell Me That You Love Me is a melodrama that unfolds the romance between two polar opposite characters. It features actor Jung Woo Sung as a deaf artist, who is immersed in his own world and only communicates through his art. Actress Shin Hyun Been plays an aspiring actress who likes to express her emotions through words.
Meanwhile, TVING series titled Between Him and Her stars Super Junior’s Donghae and actress Lee Seol. It is a contemporary drama that captures the realistic side of falling in love. It’s about two college sweethearts who find themselves drifting apart as life’s monotony hits them hard. The two individuals try to navigate their dreams, careers, and everything in between.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Park Min Young, Na In Woo starrer Marry My Husband premieres; kicks off 2024 with strong ratings
Star
Jeremy Renner
NET Worth: ~ 79.28 MN USD (RS 656 cr)
Jeremy Renner suffered a horrible accident on January 1, 2023, when he was crushed by his snowplow tractor while he was trying to save his nephew from being hurt. He suffered many bone fractures from the collision, including eight fractured ribs in fourteen locations, a knee, an eye socket, a collapsed lung, and a rib punctur...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more