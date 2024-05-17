Ryan Gosling Shares How He Discovered His Hidden Fear Of Heights Only When He Was Shooting For The Fall Guy

Free-falling from heights may not be the best challenge for Ryan Gosling. The Hollywood star, fresh off his Barbie triumph, made his way back into the box office with the critically acclaimed film, The Fall Guy in early May. But with it, a new fear of heights was unlocked that the actor was unaware of.

Ryan Gosling revealed how his phobia of heights struck him mid-way through filming a stunt scene. He also explained that having a family was essentially the root of his fear while adding the intense reaction his body gave out in such situations.

Ryan Gosling unlocks new fear while filming The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy star doesn't like falling. Understandable. Although, for a movie that is referred to as a "love letter to stunts", directed by former stuntman turned director, David Leitch, Gosling should have seen it coming. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 43-year-old actor got candid about his experience filming a highly physical role, which involved falling from 12 stories of a building or surfing a metal plate dragged by a truck on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Likewise, filming one such stunt scene where he was expected to fall from a ledge and into an atrium left him frozen and “seeing stars.” Gosling had little idea about the intense physical risk he was signing up for as Colt Seavers. “My body turns to stone,” Gosling admitted to the outlet. The actor also recalled “kind of blacking out” during the stunts.

“I think it’s happened when I had kids — really, you start to be way more conscious of everything you do and everything you’ve ever done and everything you will do if you get a chance to do it,” the Ken actor reflected. Previously, the Canadian star revealed how becoming a father had encouraged him to choose his film characters wisely and reject films with dark plots or psychological twists for the well-being of his family.

The Oscar-nominated star shares two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8 with actress and wife Eva Mendes.

The Fall Guy bombs at the box office

Despite wide critical acclaim, The Fall Guy is off to a rough start at the box office. The film finally hit the $100 million mark but is still a long way from becoming a blockbuster smash, owing to its budget of $125 to $150 million alone, per CBR. Produced by Universal Pictures, The Fall Guy was expected to take on the summer by its heel but its poor opening on the first weekend had its cast and crew biting their nails.

If not at the box office, The Fall Guy holds great potential to become a hit on digital streaming platforms. Though the movie was released with scare competition, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes bested it with a $58.5 million grand opening.

In the days to come, the highly anticipated Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie are set to hit theatres. This further jeopardizes any hopes of The Fall Guy soaring on the box office charts, but let’s hope for the best.

