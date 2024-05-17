In Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 17, Stefan is determined to clear Gabi's name by proving she didn’t kill Li. However, EJ might not want to reopen the case, but he works for Paulina, the District Attorney, who makes decisions based on personal feelings.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Paulina hired EJ after firing Melinda for personal reasons. Now, EJ has revealed that Paulina misused city resources to search for Chanel, risking radiation exposure for everyone in Salem.

Paulina doesn't like being exposed for her wrongdoing and is angry at EJ. Stefan might use this to his advantage, suggesting Paulina help him against her brother, EJ, to show she’s not personally biased.

Stefan aims to prove that Clyde’s henchman killed Li while Steve searches for Clyde, starting with Ava, who previously helped Clyde escape justice. Despite Ava's history of not telling the truth, Steve hopes she'll be honest this time.

Nicole's daughter, Holly, recently came out of a drug-induced coma and was forbidden from attending prom, leading to a heated argument. Nicole believes she should apologize to Holly, thinking it will teach her a lesson. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Meanwhile, Marlena and Brady shared a heartfelt moment about her positive influence on him growing up. Now, it's John and Eric's turn to bond as John offers advice about baby Jude and Sloan.

Advertisement

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Sarah comes home to a note on a Sweet Bits box saying, "Open me." Inside, she finds three rose cupcakes.

Xander appears with a pink rose bouquet and hands her a card that reads, "Won't you play with me?" Sarah starts unbuttoning his shirt, but Xander reminds her that Victoria will wake up soon for her bottle. He suggests they play cards instead. On the back of a Queen of Hearts card is another note.

At the Pub, Kayla vents to Steve about her busy day due to staff shortages. When she asks about his day, he's brief, which she dislikes. When she mentions Konstantin, Steve assures her Maggie will be fine, but Jada interrupts before he can explain more.

John comes home, and Marlena worries that Maggie has put herself in danger with Konstantin by redistributing Victor's wealth. John thinks there will be enough money to keep Konstantin happy but calls Maggie to make sure.

Meanwhile, Alex and Theresa stroll through the Square and run into Maggie and Konstantin. Konstantin suggests Alex and Theresa get engaged and have a double wedding. Maggie apologizes and asks Alex why he isn't at work. He assures her his VP has it covered, and Maggie leaves for the office.

At the Pub, Jada is excited about moving in with Rafe and divorcing Bobby but worries Everett will hurt Stephanie again. Steve and Kayla assure her that Steve will step in if needed. Jada calls them family and wishes they could spend more time together but feels pulled in many directions.

Steve asks about the search for Clyde. At home, Sarah finds a ring box hidden in a decorative jar, part of a scavenger hunt Xander set up. Xander returns with their daughter, who wears a bib that reads, "Will you marry Daddy?" Sarah tears up.

In the Square, Alex tells Konstantin he’s moving into the mansion, leading to a tense exchange. Theresa reminds them it’s Maggie’s decision. Alex clarifies that the house and Victor’s fortune are equally theirs. When Alex goes to buy Theresa a surprise, she scolds Konstantin for pushing the engagement.

She assures him she just needs to get into the mansion. Maggie visits John and Marlena, who suggest making it look like Konstantin is embezzling from Titan. Maggie leaves to set the plan in motion.

Advertisement

At the Pub, Jada tells Steve about Clyde’s black book, which they can’t decode. Steve offers to take it to the ISA, but Jada says Harris and his naval buddies are handling it. She'll talk to Rafe, hoping the book will bring closure, including solving Li’s murder.

Steve asks her to keep him informed. After putting Victoria down, Xander proposes to Sarah with a diamond ring, but she feels it’s too much. Xander assures her he put Maggie’s money in a trust for Victoria. Sarah agrees to marry him, and they kiss.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth Joins Hollywood Walk Of Fame With Marvel Stars Scarlett Johansson And Mark Ruffalo