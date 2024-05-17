Here's Why Kanye West’s Chief Of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos Has Parted Ways With The Singer; Find Out

Yeezy’s Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos has decided to part ways with the 24-time Grammy winner Kanye West over the latter’s decision to venture into the Porn industry. The controversial Right Wing British commentator confirmed to TMZ that he is concerned about West’s new team, but wishes him luck with hopes that he proceeds with caution.

Milo Yiannopoulos parts ways Yeezy after 2 years of service

Yiannopoulus, who was associated with Yeezy Apparels as the Chief of Staff for more than two years, is set to depart from this stint since West has confirmed that he would start an adult entertainment division of this brand. The rapper-singer is reportedly in talks with porn star Stormi Daniel’s ex-husband Mike Moz, who is a producer in the adult-rated film industry. West’s representative has confirmed to Page Six that Moz will steer this new project.

Yiannopolus, who is a controversial British commentator, shared his resignation letter with TMZ, in which he had written that he would not be complicit in the production and dissemination of pornographic material for "moral and religious reasons." The letter further noted that Yiannopolus will deliver an orderly handout at the end of the month.

He calls it “an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.”

While the two are parting ways for now, Yiannopolus said that he would like to join West in the future if the rapper decided to scrap the idea. It does not seem to be the case, since West is dead set on bringing this idea to life, most likely by this summer.

Kanye West and his history with controversies

West has been the subject of controversies in the past, including his comments on race, slavery, and the most noted antisemitic comments. Instagram placed a temporary ban on his account after the Donda rapper posted anti-semitic content on his account. Not long after, he was banned on Twitter (now X) as he shared a picture of a swastika with the sign of David.

He was previously married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children. Model architect Bianca Censori is his current spouse.

