THE BOYZ’s Juyeon will attend 2024 NBA All-Star game held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana

Juyeon to serve as NBA fashion ambassador at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Juyeon's trip to the US was made possible by an official invitation from NBA Style Korea, showcasing his passion for basketball and NBA matches. Excited to make the most of this chance, he is eager to dive into the thrill of the All-Star Weekend, from the main All-Star Game to participating in fashion shoots and exclusive interviews.

Already engaged in official NBA events, such as attending the LA Lakers vs. Detroit game on February 13 and interacting with NBA players and renowned figures like Jalen Rose and Jackson Hayes, Juyeon values the meaningful experiences shared during these encounters.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Juyeon stated, "I am sincerely thankful to be invited to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, and I am honored to witness this spectacular event firsthand. He further emphasized his excitement for the game and the performances of the players, pledging to fully enjoy the All-Star game.”

THE BOYZ, of which Juyeon is a member, was appointed as the official ambassador for NBA Style Korea in September last year. Alongside their group endeavors, each member actively participates in various activities such as musicals, variety shows, and radio, showcasing their individual talents.

More about Juyeon

Lee Ju Yeon serves as the main dancer and sub-vocalist in THE BOYZ, a boy group managed by IST Entertainment. He made his debut on December 6, 2017, with their debut EP The First, featuring the lead single Boy. Additionally, Lee appeared in Melody Day's music video titled You Seem Busy and served as the MC of the music show The Show from 2020 to 2021.

In March 2020, it was announced that THE BOYZ would participate in Mnet's reality competition Road to Kingdom, where they secured 1st place in the final episode. The group also took part in Kingdom: Legendary War in 2021, finishing in 2nd place. Beyond his activities as an idol, Juyeon has established a presence in the fashion and beauty industries. He has been appointed as a Brand Ambassador, Muse, and Model for various brands. Furthermore, he has been selected as a Goodwill Ambassador for the Save the Children campaign and has participated in the #END Violence campaign.

