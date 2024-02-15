Top 10 most famous tallest male K-pop idols: Rowoon, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, more

K-pop idols are not only talented but carry their beauty in various sizes and shapes. While these days most K-pop idols seem to be taller, there are many senior idols who have a tall height. They are not only talented but show off their larger limbs which flatter their style and performances. Here is a list of the 10 most famous tallest K-pop idols.

Most popular tallest K-pop idols

1. KNK's former member Park Seoham

Height: 192 cm, 6’4”

Park Seoham is an idol, actor and a model. He was a part of the group KNK. The group debuted in March 2016 with their track Knock. In 2021, Seohap departed from the group. He has also appeared in the BL drama Semantic Error along with DKZ member Jaechan which was released in 2022.

2. CRIVITY’s Minhee

Height: 190 cm, 6’3”

Minhee took part in the survival show Produce X 101 and finished at the 10th spot earning him a place on X1. The group debuted in August 2019 with the mini album Quantum Leap. Later, Minhee made his debut with CRAVITY in April 2020 with the mini album Hideout: Remember Who We Are - Season 1. CRAVITY is a nine-member rookie boy group who are known for their amazing performances.

3. Rowoon

Height: 190 cm, 6’3”

Rowoon started his solo career as an actor with the web drama, Click Your Heart. Since then he has appeared as the main male lead in various dramas including, Extraordinary You, The King’s Affection, Tomorrow, Destined With You and more. On September 18, 2023, FNC Entertainment announced that SF9 would be continuing as an 8-member group and that Rowoon would not be a part of the group activities anymore to focus on his solo career.

4. CIX’s Hyunsuk

Height: 188 cm, 6’2”

Hyunsuk is the youngest in the group CIX. The multi-talented idol is a singer, rapper and dancer. The group made their debut in July 2019 with the EP 'Hello' Chapter 1. Hello, Stranger. Members include BX, Seunghun, Younghee, Jinyoung and Hyunsuk.

5. PENTAGON’s Wooseok

Height: 188 cm, 6’2”

Wooseok is the main rapper of PENTAGON. The maknae is not only good with his rap but is also a talented vocalist and performer. He made his debut as a part of the group in October 2016. He has also collaborated with Soyeon of (G)I-DLE, Lai Kuanlin and more. Group members Hongseok, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok departed from Cube Entertainment.

6. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

Height: 187 cm, 6’2”

Mingyu is part of the rap unit in the group SEVENTEEN. The group made their debut in May 2015. SEVENTEEN released their 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on October 23, 2023, along with the music video for the title track, God of Music. They set new sales records for themselves with their latest release. Mingyu is well known for his fashion, visuals and fit body.

7. KARD’s BM

Height: 186 cm, 6’2”

BM or Big Mathew is a part of the co-ed group KARD which also includes J.Seph, Somin, and Jiwoo. They made their debut in January 2017 and quickly caught the attention of international fans with hits like Oh Na Na and Can’t Recall. BM is known for his big stature and fit body and also has a group of celebrity friends who also have a bigger figure.

8. ATEEZ’s Yunho

Height: 186 cm, 6’2”

Yunho is the main dancer and vocalist of ATEEZ. He made his debut as an actor in 2021 with the drama Imitation. ATEEZ made a banger comeback with the music video of Crazy Form in December 2023. The group is known for their amazing choreographies and powerful performances and this time around they didn't disappoint either. Yunho is famous for his swift dancing and puppy-like visuals.

9. THE BOYZ’s Younghoon

Height: 185 cm, 6’1”

Younghoon is the lead vocalist of THE BOYZ who is remarkably known for his sass and visuals. THE BOYZ is an 11-member group that includes Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, JuHaknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric. They are most well known for hits like No Air, Stealer and Maverick.

10. NCT 127’s Johnny

Height: 185 cm, 6’1”

Johnny is the lead rapper and lead dancer of NCT 127. He belongs to Chicago, USA. The nine-member sub-unit, with members Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, WinWin, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, and currently inactive member WinWin, managed to create a new feat for themselves with their fifth studio album, Fact Check.

Conclusion

KNK’s former member Park Seoham, CRAVITY’s Minhee, SF9’s former member Rowoon and more idols listed here are some of the tallest K-pop idols. These idols have shown their worth with their amazing talent and proved once again that one’s body doesn’t matter when it comes to talent, hard work and skills.

