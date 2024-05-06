Kundali Bhagya. The show never failed to grab decent ratings on the TRP charts and has been ruling the TV landscape since its inception.

As per the latest development, Baseer Ali, who portrays the character of Shaurya Luthra in the drama series, is going to depart from it.

Kundali Bhagya started with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar. While Shraddha is still associated with the show, Dheeraj left it before the story was rebooted.

Currently, the drama features Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad in pivotal roles.

Baseer Ali to quit Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is set to witness a major change in its casting. Recent reports suggest that following Sana Sayyad, aka Palki’s footsteps, Baseer Ali, too, has put down his paper and is serving the notice period. He is known for his stints on shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, and Ace of Space 2.

While Sana is bidding adieu to the daily soap due to her pregnancy, Baseer is speculated to leave the show due to dissatisfaction with its current storyline. The production house is now hunting for potential replacements for Sana and Baseer. The two had created magic on screen with their sizzling chemistry. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Amidst these speculations, a report also indicated that to keep the viewers engaged, makers are planning for a brief leap in Kundali Bhagya.

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top shows on Indian Television. It currently follows the story of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand)’s fraternal twins, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya (Baseer Ali).

The brother duo, who have completely opposite personalities, got separated during childhood due to some misunderstanding. As destiny brings them together once again, they start seeing each other as rivals and also fall in love with the same girl named Palki (Sana Sayyad).

Kundali Bhagya premiered in July 2017. It is produced by Ektaa Kapoor under the auspices of Balaji Telefilms. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 9:30 PM on Zee TV and can be viewed anytime on the Zee5 app.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya EXCLUSIVE: Marathi actress Akshaya Gaurav in contention to replace Sana Sayyad due to her pregnancy