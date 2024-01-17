Why are BLACKPINK’s Jennie and THE BOYZ’s Juyeon being shipped? Fans REACT to silly dating rumors

Famous K-pop idols often find themselves embroiled in baseless rumors, especially related to their dating life. On January 16, a post was shared on a Korean community platform, Pann Nate, where the author claimed to have noticed several similarities between BLACKPINK’s Jennie and THE BOYZ’s Juyeon, which suggest that the duo could probably be dating. The post has garnered 200,000 views at the time of writing this article

Let’s dive into this absurd dating rumor and find out how it started in the first place!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and THE BOYZ’s Juyeon are caught up in dating rumor

As per the forum, the author mentioned a few instances to ‘prove’ that two celebs are in a relationship. The first piece of evidence that hints at Jennie and Juyeon’s alleged connection is a popular song. The author mentioned that on December 23, Juyeon used Zion.T’s track SNOW on his Instagram post, and on the other hand, BLACKPINK's Jennie also uploaded a cover of the same song on her YouTube channel, a day after.

The second instance is when THE BOYZ's Juyeon posted an image of cats in the window. The netizen stated this photo shows that the two singers are indeed cat lovers.

Advertisement

According to the post, the third sign is the presence of both the K-pop idols at Daniel Caesar’s concert in Seoul. Lastly, the forum also pointed out that Juyeon seems to have celebrated his birthday with Jennie, as their birthdays fall around the same time - January 15 (Juyeon) and January 16 (Jennie). The author added, “In the photo Juyeon posted, there are two party hats."

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

K-netizens react to Jennie and Juyeon’s dating rumor; call it hysterical

After these dating speculations started doing rounds on social media, fans dismissed the rumors right away by calling the evidence illogical and crazy. While defending the singers, fans commented that two K-pop idols seem to have similar music taste and the fact that they were spotted at the same concert doesn’t give a concrete reason to link them. K-netizens further reacted by saying, “Oh wow, I think no one would believe this.”

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Happy Jennie Day: From YG's legendary trainee to ODD ATELIER's CEO; a look at BLACKPINK member's rise to stardom