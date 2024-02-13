LA Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play Against Detroit Pistons Tonight?

The LA Lakers are trying to get back on another winning run after decimating the New Orleans Pelicans in the last game.

However, they might miss their superstar LeBron James for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

James’ name is on the questionable list for the game against the worst side in the league this season.

The Lakers were on a three-game unbeaten run in which they defeated the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Charlotte Hornets.

However, their run was ended by the Denver Nuggets on 9th February.

We have seen that LeBron has missed a few games because of a similar injury and Lakers management will be tempted to make him sit as a precaution against a team who have lost 44 out of their 52 games.

LeBron James' Performance in the Last Four Games

In the Lakers' last four games, James has averaged 24.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in 38.3 minutes played.

His schedule puts him in position to play on Tuesday, but with the Lakers playing back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday, his condition will need to be closely watched.

Lakers and Pistons’ Standings

The Lakers are trying to qualify for the playoffs and are sitting in 9th position in the Western Conference. They've won 28 and lost 26 out of 54 games they have played. The fans will be hoping that their team can go on a run and catch up with the teams over them in the league standings.

The Pistons are the worst team in the league. The team from Detroit is going through a nightmare season. They have won just 8 out of 52 games so far and are placed bottom in the eastern conference.

