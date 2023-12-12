THE BOYZ's Sunwoo hospitalized for Neuralgia and Neuritis; Will sit out 2023 Asia Artist Awards

THE BOYZ's Sunwoo will be sitting out of upcoming activities due to deteriorating health. The idol has been hospitalized because of neck and shoulder pain. Earlier in November, Ju Haknyeon also went on a temporary hiatus because of his health issues. THE BOYZ made a comeback on November 20 with THE BOYZ 2ND ALBUM [PHANTASY] Pt.2 Sixth Sense.

THE BOYZ's Sunwoo hospitalized because of Neuralgia and Neuritis

On December 11, IST Entertainment informed that THE BOYZ's Sunwoo was admitted in a hospital in Seoul after his health declined. After experiencing severe neck and shoulder pain, the idol was rushed to the hospital. Medical professionals advised him to take rest for at least a week. Sunwoo will not be attending the 2023 Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines (2023 AAA) on December 14 in the Philippines. Nine members of the group would be taking part in the event.

On November 16 it was announced that THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon would be taking a temporary hiatus due to health issues. He has been diagnosed with Disc Stenosis because of this he will not be able to join the rest of the members for their upcoming comeback activities and concerts for a while. His agency IST Entertainment stated that they would update the date of his joining back in the future when he has recovered. They continued and added that the member would not be participating in the promotions for THE BOYZ 2ND ALBUM [PHANTASY] Pt.2 Sixth Sense which released on November 20 and THE BOYZ’s “2ND WORLD TOUR : ZENERATION – ENCORE.

THE BOYZ's recent activities

THE BOYZ released their album THE BOYZ 2ND ALBUM [PHANTASY] Pt.2 Sixth Sense on November 20 along with the music video for WATCH IT.

In December, all the members opened their individual Instagram accounts and shared moments from their lives with the fans.

The group got a shoutout from BTS' RM as the leader shared their latest album on his Instagram story.

