From SEVENTEEN to RIIZE, top February boy group brand reputation rankings; see where BTS stands

SEVENTEEN has claimed the top spot in the February rankings for boy group brand reputation. The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s standings, highlighting the group's significant presence and influence in the industry. The rankings were determined by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups. This analysis was based on big data collected from January 10 to February 10, providing insights into each group's standing within the industry.

Top 5 of February boy group brand reputation rankings

In February, SEVENTEEN maintained their top position on the list with an impressive brand reputation index of 5,896,081. Their keyword analysis highlighted phrases like NANA TOUR, encore tour, and Recording Industry Association of Japan, while top related terms included record, confirmed, and donate. Additionally, the group garnered an overwhelmingly positive sentiment, with a positivity-negativity analysis revealing an 84.72 percent positive reaction rate.

RIIZE surged to the second position with a notable brand reputation index of 4,255,165, indicating a remarkable 22.01 percent increase compared to January. In the previous month, RIIZE held a close fourth position with a brand reputation index of 3,487,644, reflecting an impressive 113.15 percent increase in their score since December.

THE BOYZ ascended to the third position with a brand reputation index of 3,263,313, reflecting a 7.07 percent increase compared to the previous month. In January, the group held the sixth spot. BTS secured the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 2,835,330, even with all members currently serving in the military. In January, BTS held the third position with a brand reputation index of 3,677,975, highlighting their enduring influence and popularity despite their absence from active promotions.

NCT secured a close fifth position with a brand reputation index of 2,737,828 for February. In January, NCT soared to second place after experiencing a remarkable 105.32 percent increase in their brand reputation index since the previous month, achieving a total score of 4,064,501.

Top 30 of February boy group brand reputation rankings

SEVENTEEN RIIZE THE BOYZ BTS NCT EXO Super Junior Stray Kids ZEROBASEONE BTOB SHINee B1A4 ENHYPEN INFINITE TVXQ ASTRO MONSTA X TREASURE ATEEZ PENTAGON WINNER TXT Wanna One VIXX 2PM SF9 BOYNEXTDOOR CRAVITY GOT7 Highlight

