THE BOYZ to make their comeback in 6 months since Roar? Details inside

According to South Korean media outlets on July 24th, THE BOYZ confirmed the release of a new album in first week of August and is currently in the planning stages of a comeback. This new release comes around a half year since the eighth mini-album 'BE AWAKE' was unveiled in February. THE BOYZ has demonstrated its development as a dynamic boy group with its eighth mini-album 'BE AWAKE'.

THE BOYZ’s comeback in August:

The title tune 'Roar', yet additionally the b-side tracks prevailed with regards to lining up in the charts of different music charts following the release of the MV and album and accomplished critical appreciation by charting on the worldwide iTunes top albums charts in 11 nations, including Singapore, Finland, Turkey, and Indonesia. Specifically, THE BOYZ changed strongly from their past tune 'Roar' to Savior. Every one of them impeccably addressed the needs of music fans with fantastic music, visuals, and exhibitions deserving of the title of the popular group. Subsequently, assumptions are high on what sort of idea will be displayed in this new comeback.

THE BOYZ’s activities:

On July 12, Q of THE BOYZ released the '2023 Bucket Challenge' video through social media handles, empowering fans to partake in the significant challenge. Q stated, "I was nominated by actor Park Bo Gum and participated in the '2023 Ice Bucket Challenge,'” and added that they need the people’s interest until Lou Gehrig Nursing Hospital is established, which is South Korea's first Lou Gehrig Nursing Hospital and dumped ice water on him. Q then suggested that Kang Seokhwa from WEi, choreographer Baek Gu Young and Sunwoo from THE BOYZ should continue the challenge together. Q took part in a relay donation campaign called the Ice Bucket Challenge to help people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) and their families. This mission, which began in 2014 and spread all over the world, is being completed so that an individual who needs to partake, upload a video of being covered with ice water via social media in no less than 24 hours, then chooses three next challengers and keeps on donating.

