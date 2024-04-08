THE BOYZ unveils schedule for 3rd world tour ZENERATION II; check dates, locations and more

THE BOYZ is one of the most influential fourth-generation boy bands dominating the music industry to date. The boy band recently released the third part of their studio album PHANTASY, Love Letter. Embarking on another adventure this year, the eleven-member group has announced their lineup for the upcoming world tour.

THE BOYZ 3rd World Tour ZENERATION II; here’s the schedule

THE BOYZ revealed the schedule for their upcoming world tour ZENERATION II today. The tour is set to begin in July this year and the expectations are as high as ever.

THE BOYZ will kick start ZENRATION II with two shows in Seoul, on July 12 and 14. Followed their lap in the US beginning with New York on July 19, Atlanta on July 21, Dallas, Texas on July 23, Los Angeles on July 25, and San Jose on July 28.

THE BOYZ will then enter the Asia lap of their world tour, with two sets in Bangkok on August 17 and 18, Jakarta on August 24, Manila on August 25, Macau on August 31, and Kuala Lumpur on September 7. The Europe lap of THE BOYZ tour for now has only two locations Paris on September 13 and London on September 15. The announcement poster of THE BOYZ WORLD TOUR: ZENERATION II ends the schedule with the words ‘and more’ assuring fans that further dates and locations will be added with time. So fret not, maybe THE BOYZ will performing in a city near you.

In February of this year, THE BOYZ successfully finished their second world tour ZENERATION with their last stage in Yokohama, Japan. The year has just begun and THE BOYZ has already set their riveting world tour for more than half of the year, solidifying their growth and future music anticipation from fans.

More about THE BOYZ

THE BOYZ is a boy band under IST Entertainment. The band consists of eleven members: Sangyeon, Eric, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Kevin.

THE BOYZ debuted in 2017 with the mini album THE FIRST with their lead single Boy. Some of their biggest hits include ROAR, REVEAL, Honey, and Nectar among others.

