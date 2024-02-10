Ji Chang Wook, Park Seo Joon, Stray Kids and more; check out 2024 Seollal wishes from celebrities

Seollal, or the Korean Lunar New Year holidays, have arrived. K-pop and K-drama stars have taken to social media to share messages of love and hope with fans as they celebrate the Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday, February 10th this year. Many K-pop acts have uploaded pictures of themselves dressed in traditional Korean attire, known as hanbok, while K-drama stars have shared heartfelt messages ahead of Seollal. Korea has officially begun a four-day public holiday period, starting from Friday to Monday, allowing people to celebrate and spend time with their loved ones.

Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon, a beloved South Korean actor renowned for his roles in K-dramas such as What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class, conveyed his Seollal wishes through a heartfelt post on Instagram. In the post, he wrote: "Happy new year to you all."

Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang Wook, through his company's page Spring Company, shared a heartwarming video message for his fans, expressing his Seollal wishes. In the video, he recited a two-line poem about Seollal and encouraged his fans to watch his K-dramas Welcome To Samdalri and The Worst of Evil during the holidays.

Park Bo Young

Talented actress Park Bo Young extended warm greetings to her fans on Seollal through her Instagram account. Sharing adorable pictures, she accompanied them with a caption conveying her wishes. The caption simply read, "Have a great Lunar New Year," capturing the essence of the holiday spirit. The three pictures of the actress added a personal touch to her heartfelt message.

Advertisement

ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN treated fans to a delightful array of content, including a heartfelt video message from the members wishing everyone a Happy Seollal and urging fans to savor tteokguk with their families. They added an extra touch of warmth by sharing that Jungwon's birthday coincides with the holidays, making the festivities doubly special.

Moreover, fans were treated to a charming game program featuring the members dressed in traditional hanbok attire, adding a festive flair to their activities. Additionally, Sunghoon took a moment to extend his well wishes to ENGENEs, urging them to enjoy a restful time during the Seollal holidays and to make cherished memories with their families.

NewJeans

Girl group NewJeans joined in the Seollal celebrations by sharing a heartfelt video message with their fans, urging them to have a wonderful holiday. In the video, they encouraged fans to indulge in delicious food and to enjoy the warmth and happiness of the holiday season.

aespa

aespa conveyed warm wishes to their fans through a video message shared on KB Kookmin Bank's YouTube channel, extending their heartfelt greetings for a healthy and happy Korean Lunar New Year.

Doctor Slump cast

The lead cast of Doctor Slump, including Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Yoon Park, and Gong Seong Ha, shared heartfelt Lunar New Year greetings with their fans. They expressed their gratitude and encouraged fans to continue showing love and support for their ongoing medical romance drama.

THE BOYZ

THE BOYZ members shared their heartfelt Seollal wishes with their fans, urging them to indulge in delicious food and enjoy a joyful celebration of the festival together. They expressed their excitement about the content they have prepared for their fans to enjoy during the Lunar New Year, aiming to spread happiness and create memorable moments together.

Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar cast

Let's Get Grabbed by the Collar, an upcoming K-drama starring Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin, and Jang Seung Jo, took to KBS' Instagram page to extend warm wishes for a happy Lunar New Year to their fans. Through the platform, the cast expressed their hopes for a joyful and prosperous new year, asking fans to eagerly anticipate the premiere of their drama.

Advertisement

Wonderful World cast

The cast of the upcoming K-drama Wonderful World took to social media to extend warm wishes for a Happy Seollal to their fans. Cast members Kim Nam Joo, Cha Eun Woo, Im Se Mi, and Kim Kang Woo each uploaded personalized videos, sending heartfelt messages to their fans asking them to have a great new year. In their videos, they expressed their gratitude for the support and asked fans to look forward to their upcoming K-drama.

ITZY

ITZY extended heartfelt messages to their fans for Seollal. Since 2024 marks the Year of the Blue Dragon, which corresponds to member Yeji, the group urged Yeji to send positive vibes to their fans and wish them well. They encouraged fans to prioritize their health and expressed hopes for a year filled with joy and laughter.

Stray Kids

Stray Kids also donned hanboks to convey their wishes to fans. They expressed hope that fans would indulge in delicious food and reassured them that they, too, would enjoy the holidays to the fullest. They emphasized the importance of staying healthy during the holidays and expressed their desire for the fandom to always remain safe, particularly during this festive season.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: What is Seollal? All you need to know about the Korean Lunar New Year