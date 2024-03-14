THE BOYZ's Sunwoo becomes 11th and final member to launch personal Instagram account; Follow him here

THE BOYZ's Sunwoo launched his personal Instagram account and became the final member to do so. The group is gearing up for their release [PHANTASY] Pt.3 Love Letter this March. The group consists of members Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. They marked their debut in December 2017 with their EP The Boy. THE BOYS are known for their tracks like Maverick, Stealer, No Air and more.

THE BOYZ's Sunwoo opens personal Instagram account

On March 14, THE BOYZ's official X account announced that member Sunwoo finally opened his Instagram account. Sunwoo took to Instagram and shared a reel titled Sunwoo in Paris in which the idol can be seen enjoying his time in the city. Last year in December, all members had launched their personal accounts and Sunoo became the final member to join them. THE BOYZ will be releasing [PHANTASY] Pt.3 Love Letter on March 18. Follow THE BOYZ's Sunwoo here.

THE BOYZ's recent activities

THE BOYZ released their album THE BOYZ 2ND ALBUM [PHANTASY] Pt.2 Sixth Sense on November 20, 2023, along with the music video for WATCH IT.

In December 2023, all the members except for Sunwoo opened their individual Instagram accounts and shared moments from their lives with the fans.

The group got a shoutout from BTS' RM as the leader shared their latest album on his Instagram story.

Sunwoo was admitted to a hospital in Seoul after his health declined in December 2023. After experiencing severe neck and shoulder pain, the idol was rushed to the hospital. Medical professionals advised him to take rest for at least a week. He had to sit out of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines (2023 AAA) in the Philippines and the nine members of the group took part in the event.

