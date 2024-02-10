TXT, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and more; VOTE for the best fourth-generation K-pop group

The fourth generation of K-pop artists has been dominating the industry lately, with their music garnering widespread love from fans worldwide. The support from fans globally of these fourth-generation K-pop has been remarkable. Any K-pop group that debuted in 2018 or later falls into this category, often simply referred to as 4th gen. Some notable groups from this generation include TXT, NewJeans, aespa, and Stray Kids. If you're looking for recommendations, definitely give these 4th generation K-pop groups a listen.

Today, K-pop firmly belongs to the fourth generation. Building upon the groundwork laid by their predecessors, idols of the fourth generation have demonstrated their unique talents and distinctive style. They represent a new breed of artistry in the industry. Leading the pack are groups like ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, ITZY, ENHYPEN, and (G)I-DLE, who continue to dominate the charts and capture the hearts of fans worldwide.

From the moment of their debut, these idols have mesmerized fans with their unparalleled talent. Both Korean and international fans have hailed them as absolute icons, possessing just the right amount of "oomph" that sets them apart. Pick your favorite K-pop 4th gen group from the poll below!

