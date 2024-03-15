BIBI's Bam Yang Gang Phenomenon: How did Love Song revitalize traditional snack sweet chestnut jelly sales?

Singer BIBI has sparked a surprising surge in sales for a beloved Korean snack, all thanks to her viral hit song. Bam Yang Gang (chestnut jelly) by K-pop sensation BIBI has taken South Korea by storm, not only dominating music charts but also significantly elevating the popularity of the traditional jelly, yanggaeng.

BIBI's Bam Yang Gang causes revolution in Korean snacks industry

BIBI's smash hit Bam Yang Gang, dropped in February, took her fans by surprise with its distinct departure from her typical style and sound. Penned by Jang Ki Ha, the song narrates a breakup scenario where the woman's desires are consistently misinterpreted by her partner. BIBI channels the woman's viewpoint, echoing the refrain throughout the song that her sole longing was for Bam Yang Gang, a cherished chestnut jelly treat in Korea.

While the chestnut bar in the MV symbolizes the woman's desire for simple comforts in her relationship, the mention of Bam Yang Gang in BIBI's song propelled its visibility worldwide. Industry data reveals that between February 13 (the song's release date) and March 6, major convenience stores in Korea witnessed a surge of up to 100% in sales of Haitai Confectionery's Yeon Yanggaeng, or sweet chestnut jelly.

Crafted from glutinous rice flour, sugar, and nuts or seeds, yanggaeng was a beloved homemade snack among Koreans before the advent of chocolates and candies. Notably, in the packaged chestnut jelly market, Haitai's Yeon Yanggaeng dominates with an 80% share, while Crown Confectionery's Bam Yanggaeng holds the remaining 20%.

On March 12, Yoon Young Dal, chief of Crown Haitai Group, the parent company of both confectionery firms, disclosed that they've ramped up production capacity for the traditional jelly in response to increased demand. Chairman Yoon attributed this growth solely to BIBI and her song, extending gratitude to her for the surge in popularity.

The chewy jelly, believed to have originated in China and later introduced to Japan, found its way to Korea through Haitai in 1945. Crafted in a factory left behind by its Japanese owner after Korea's liberation from colonial rule, Haitai's Yeon Yanggaeng was tailored to suit Korean tastes. This adaptation marked the inception of the Korean version of the beloved snack.

The impact of BIBI's song extends beyond upscale yanggaeng, with convenience store chains such as CU and 7-Eleven reporting significant boosts in sales of packaged yanggaeng products since the song's debut. According to The Korea Times, from its release on February 13 to March 6, these stores saw a rise of up to 100 percent in sales of Yeon Yanggaeng compared to the same period last year.

Watch the viral music video here-

How did BIBI's Bam Yang Gang become a viral hit?

BIBI's Bam Yang Gang maintains its upward trajectory on the charts and gains international acclaim. Following its release, the song secured the distinction of being the second track of 2024 to achieve a perfect all-kill, and it continues to reign over major streaming charts, including MelOn Top 100. Described as a breezy song with a touch of waltz by its producer and writer Chang Ki Ha, BIBI's latest track evokes memories of past love, symbolized by the simple act of lovers sharing yanggaeng jelly.

The visual storytelling in Bam Yang Gang seamlessly intertwines aesthetic beauty with emotional depth, employing color and composition to convey the nuanced layers of the song's message. The intricate use of food as a metaphor underscores the profound connection between Korean culture, emotion, and cuisine, serving as a powerful medium to express complex feelings. Bam Yang Gang delves into the theme of self-identity within relationships, prompting reflection on the extent to which individuals are truly understood by their partners and the masks they may don to conform to societal expectations, making the song relatable.

Bam Yang Gang distinguishes itself by incorporating a waltz melody, a rarity in contemporary K-pop. This unconventional choice not only highlights BIBI's musical versatility but also infuses the song with a sense of depth and nostalgia. Amidst a genre often characterized by fast-paced beats and electronic sounds, this unique element sets Bam Yang Gang apart, captivating listeners with its distinctive charm.

The song has ignited a viral trend, with fans and celebrities joining in challenges and covers, amplifying its reach across social media platforms. Its influence transcends music, extending to consumer behavior. Crafted with Chang Kiha's distinctive style, the lyrics of Bam Yang Gang are both catchy and profound, encapsulating the bittersweet essence of love. BIBI's delivery enhances the emotional resonance, rendering the song a deeply memorable experience that strikes a chord with listeners on a personal level.

BIBI's proactive engagement in media and live performances has been instrumental in promoting Bam Yang Gang. Her presence on television programs and online platforms has not only expanded the song's reach to a broader audience but has also highlighted her captivating stage persona and exceptional vocal abilities. Bam Yang Gang is poised to leave a lasting imprint on the landscape of K-pop, cementing its status as one of the standout moments in recent years.

