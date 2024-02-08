BIBI reveals she received her latest smartphone as a gift from actor Song Joong Ki

Singer and actor BIBI (Kim Hyung Seo) unveiled a present she received from actor Song Joong Ki. The entertainment program Radio Star on MBC TV, on February 7 showcased a special segment titled ‘If You Know a Good Song, Recommend It to Me.’ The guests for this episode include the show featured singer-songwriter Jung Jae Hyung, singers Jang Ki Ha, Car, the Garden, and BIBI.

BIBI recalls Song Joong Ki gifting her a smartphone and kiss scene with Ji Chang Wook

BIBI attended the 76th Cannes International Film Festival last year and graced the red carpet alongside Song Joong Ki for the movie Hopeless. BIBI proudly shared that Song Joong Ki gifted her the latest smartphone model. She said, “He gave me the latest model of a smartphone as a gift. Song Joong Ki overheard me mentioning the new phone release and immediately told me to reserve one, and he transferred the money on the spot”. She also discussed her experience filming her first kissing scene with actor Ji Chang Wook in her drama The Worst Evil, revealing, "I initially thought it would be brief, but it lasted for three minutes."

BIBI reveals she was nervous about Coachella and explained her outfit controversy

During the discussion, BIBI talked about her participation in the American talk show 'Entertainment Tonight,' where her daring clothing sparked debate. BIBI reflected on the incident, saying, "When I appeared on the American talk show, it was just another day at work for me. Wearing a bra is not my thing; it's too uncomfortable. But I'm mindful that people may notice, so I constantly use patches."

Advertisement

She elaborated on the wardrobe controversy, saying, "Back then, I was also wearing patches." However, the costume I wore on the American chat show had slits at the bottom that progressively crept up, accidentally showing the area below my chest, resulting in an 'underboob' effect.” She expressed her amazement, saying, "When others wore the same outfit, it wasn't intended to be an underboob outfit. So I was astonished (when I saw my attire) and wondered, 'It was that bad?'"

Car, the Garden, expressed astonishment, saying, "So you didn't intend that outfit to be like that," while MC Kim Gura added humor by saying, "It would be amusing if the clothes came with warning sounds." MC Yoo Se Yoon brightened the mood by simulating a warning sound and yelling, "Underboob, underboob!" Everyone laughed. Kim Gu Ra said, "I just suggested the idea because the outfit may cause discomfort." BIBI concluded, "In the end, I received a surprisingly positive response." It was quite encouraging," expressing gratitude for the unexpected turn of events.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Yoo Seon Ho confirmed to join Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk in lead role for upcoming webtoon based rom-com drama