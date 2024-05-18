Chandu Champion Trailer Launch: Kartik Aaryan on feeling helpless in real life; 'There is no gain without pain'

The much-awaited trailer of Kabir Khan directorial and Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion is out now. The lead star along with the team launched the trailer on May 18 in his hometown Gwalior at a big event.

For the film, Kartik has done immense hard work and has gone through a surprising transformation which shows onscreen. At the trailer launch, the actor opened up about what went on behind the sets when he was shooting for the film and how was it working in a Kabir Khan film. He also talked about the times when he felt helpless in real life.

Kartik Aaryan on preparing for the role mentally, physically and emotionally

Kartik Aaryan lost a considerable amount of body fat to do justice to the requirement of his character. When he was asked about how he prepared for the role mentally, physically, and emotionally, the actor said that he was prepared for it the same day he came to know that Kabir Khan wanted to make a film with him.

He said, "I think jis din mujhe pata chala tha Kabir Khan sir ek film banana chahte hain mere saath, us din sab decide ho gaya tha. Woh matlab dedh saal hote, do teen chaar saal hote, kitne bhi saal hote but I couldn't say No to a Kabir Khan film." (The day I came to know that Kabir Khan wanted to make a film with me, I decided everything on the same day. I can't say No to a Kabir Khan film, no matter how much time I've to give to it). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan on his struggle

When the actor was asked if he ever felt handicapped at some point in his early career, he said, "I don't use the word helpless, sometimes it's natural to feel helpless and that happens with everyone in life. Sabke ups and downs hote hain aur struggles hote hain, aur mere bhi woh rahe hain. But if you ask ki main apne journey mein kuch change karna chahoonga, not a single thing. Main similar journey shuruaat se yahaan tak lekar jaana chahoonga." (Everyone has ups and downs in life and even I've had my share of struggles. But if you ask me, if I want to change anything in my journey, I won't like to change a single thing. I would like to have the same journey so far yet again).

He further added, "Yeah, there have been struggles, there have been instances jahaan mujhe bada helpless laga. But maine apne mammi papa ko bahut dekha hai, unki mehnat ko dekha hai, unki lagan ko dekha hai, struggles ko dekha hai, aur main bahut seekha hoon un cheezon se. There is no gain without pain, so yahaan pe agar khada hoon, yahaan pe ek achi picture leke aapke saamne aa raha hoon, isme bhi bahut strength lagi hai aur kaafi sacrifices lage hain which I am proud of. So helplessness hoti hai magar you have to take everything with a pinch of salt." (I have felt helpless at times but I've learned from the hard work and dedication of my parents. There is no gain without pain and if I am standing here with a good movie in front of you, it has also taken a lot of strength and sacrifices which I am proud of).

More about Chandu Champion

Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion is an upcoming sports drama inspired from the life of India's first Paralympics swimmer Murlikant Petkar. Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release on June 14, 2024.