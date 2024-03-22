Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon starrer Graduation to reportedly air in May after Queen of Tears; DEETS

Get ready for an enthralling drama experience as Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon star in Graduation, likely premiering in May. Directed by Ahn Pan Seok, this captivating series promises to explore love, redemption, and the complexities of human relationships against the backdrop of Daechi.

Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon's Graduation likely to release in May

Korean media reports have unveiled exciting details about the upcoming drama Graduation, starring Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon. It is likely to premiere in May following Queen Of Tears.

Helmed by acclaimed director Ahn Pan Seok, known for his successful romance dramas like Something in the Rain and One Spring Night, Graduation promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline. The drama is set in Daechi, a neighborhood renowned for its private education institutions in Korea.

The plot revolves around Seo Hye Jin (played by Jung Ryeo Won), a seasoned Korean language instructor with 14 years of experience. Her life takes an unexpected turn when Lee Joon Ho (Wi Ha Joon), a former troublesome student whom she tirelessly helped gain admission to a prestigious university, reappears in her life after ten years. Joon Ho, now a rookie instructor, still harbors feelings for Hye Jin, his former teacher.

All you need to know about Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon's upcoming drama Graduation

Jung Ryeo Won's portrayal of Seo Hye Jin adds depth to the character, depicting her journey from a respected instructor to a woman facing unexpected challenges in her personal and professional life. Hye Jin's encounter with Joon Ho forces her to confront unresolved feelings and navigate through turbulent emotions.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Wi Ha Joon's portrayal of Lee Joon Ho brings complexity to the character, portraying him as a determined individual who returns to the academy seeking closure and redemption. His presence disrupts Hye Jin's routine, stirring up memories of the past and igniting new tensions.

The drama promises to delve into themes of love, redemption, and the complexities of human relationships. With the talented cast and experienced production team, Graduation is poised to become a must-watch drama for fans of romance and slice-of-life genres.

As anticipation builds for its reported premiere in May, viewers eagerly await to witness the chemistry between Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon as they navigate through the intricacies of their characters' intertwined lives. Graduation is set to offer a heartfelt and engaging storytelling experience, promising to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: HOPE ON THE STREET: BTS' J-Hope starts countdown for upcoming docu-series release; see video