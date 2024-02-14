Lee Jin Wook is all set to appear in the much anticipated upcoming South Korean movie, The Dark Nuns. The news of the movie has been creating buzz among the fans since the news of its production dropped. Directed by Kwon Hyuk Jae, the actor will take up the role of a priest by the name of Father Paul. Much information about The Dark Nuns has not yet been released, but his role is expected to be of much importance to the plot.

Lee Jin Wook to star in much-anticipated thriller movie The Dark Nuns

This will be the actor’s return to the silver screen after two years, following his appearance in the movie, A Year-End Medley in 2021. Moreover, he is also part of the elaborated cast list for Squid Game Season 2, which will be releasing in 2024 on Netflix. He is widely known for his roles in the romance series The Time We Are Not in Love (2015), the thriller series Voice (2017-2021), and the Netflix horror series Sweet Home (2020-2023).

The Dark Nuns is the women-focused retelling of the popular hit movie The Priests, which was released in 2015. Along with Lee Jin Wook, Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been will also be appearing in the movie. Song Hye Kyo will be returning to the big screen after a decade-long absence, as her last movie was in 2014 called, My Brilliant Life.

Lee Jin Wook with Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been

Lee Jin Wook’s collaboration with Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been adds to the anticipation and excitement for the upcoming film. All three actors have already proven their talent and acting prowess with their distinctive roles across movies and TV shows. However, it will be interesting to witness how they will use their unique styles in a similar setting to enhance the quality of the storytelling process.

Similar to the 2015 movie, the story will revolve around nuns who will be performing exorcism to evict evil spirits from individuals or places. Nevertheless, the plot could be very different from the original, where we will see various themes being explored. More details on the upcoming movie will be available as the filming of the movie is expected to start soon.

